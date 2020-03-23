The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Central Pennsylvania Chapter presented former Curwensville head coach Andy Evanko with a lifetime achievement award on March 1. Pictured, from left, are Curwensville assistant football coach Mickey Morgillo, Tina Evanko (Andy’s wife), John Evanko (Andy’s brother) and guest speaker Nate Stupar, a Penn State football alum and member of seven different NFL franchises, most recently the New York Giants in 2019.