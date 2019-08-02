Villanova women’s basketball coach Harry Perretta has been making the same trip for 25 years.
Every spring, Perretta hops on I-95 and drives to the suburbs of Washington, D.C., to visit former Villanova star Shelly Pennefather, who decided in June 1991 to walk away from basketball and become a cloistered nun.
He goes “to explain myself to her,” Perretta told the Inquirer in 2016.
Pennefather wasn’t just a good player during her time at Villanova from 1983 to 1987 — she was the Big East Player of the Year three straight years and remains the school’s all-time scoring leader.
“She played old-school basketball, where she’s cutting you open and slicing and dicing you. She’s smiling at you and you’re cut to pieces, and the game’s over,” University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma told ESPN for a new SportsCenter feature that will premiere Saturday.
The feature — written by Elizabeth Merrill and narrated by Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts — chronicles Pennefather’s decision to walk away from a $200,000 contract in Japan to join the Monastery of the Poor Clares in June 1994.
As part of her commitment, Pennefather — who now goes by Sister Rose Marie of the Queen of Angels — must remain barefoot, can only sleep for four hours at a time, and is not allowed to have physical contact with family and friends outside of a ceremony that takes place every 25 years.
ESPN was there in June to capture the emotional moment when Pennefather was allow to share embraces with her former teammates, family members (including her elderly mother), and Perretta.
“I’ve been in the room with her for 25 years and not allowed to touch her. If I’m alive, I’ll try to get there. Hopefully I’ll be alive in 25 years,” Perretta said.