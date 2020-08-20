Erik Gonzalez couldn’t help but cringe when he watched Phillip Evans run full speed into Gregory Polanco’s elbow in right field, a memory the Pittsburgh Pirates infielder didn’t want to watch let alone relive.
Gonzalez had waited three years with the Cleveland Indians for his chance to become an everyday player. The opportunity finally arose last year as the Pirates’ starting shortstop, only for him to break his collarbone in a center field collision with Starling Marte.
“That was frustrating for me,” Gonzalez said. “That was the hardest moment, I think, of my career because I got a chance to play and then that happened, you know?”
So, Gonzalez stayed at third base while the Pirates checked on Evans, who suffered a broken jaw that will require surgery, in that game against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 8. Gonzalez knew exactly how Evans felt, not only in getting his chance to play but having it end with an injury.
In a cruel irony, Evans’ misfortune has meant more playing time for Gonzalez at third base. His versatility has been a key, as he’s capable of playing shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield, but eight of his 14 starts have come at the hot corner. The Pirates were counting on Gonzalez to have a great glove but are pleasantly surprised by his bat.
Gonzalez is hitting .389 (14 for 36) with six doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over his last nine games. He is the only active Pirates player batting higher than .300 (.313), as Evans was hitting .359. And Gonzalez is hitting 59 points higher than last season, when he slashed .254/.301/.317 with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs in 53 games.
“I think he’s playing himself into that role,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “One of the things we’ve talked about is guys showing the ability to swing the bat. If you look at some of the things he has done, in terms of regular numbers and underlying numbers, I think he’s probably hitting the ball harder than just about anybody in the game right now over the last 10 days. And he’s played really good defense. So, he’s done a nice job and put himself in a position to get at-bats.”
Gonzalez credits an adjustment he made at the plate after watching video with hitting coach Rick Eckstein from his time with the Indians. Gonzalez is trying a more patient approach, waiting on pitches and using a shortened swing and generating power with his back legs and backside to drive the ball into the gaps. It has yet to translate, however, into drawing a walk this season.
“When I played with Cleveland in the minor leagues, my chest was more toward home plate, you know, over the plate,” Gonzalez said. “Now, I’m closer to the ball. When they throw me a slider, I can hit the slider because I’m closer to the ball right now. Before, I was too wide to the ball. All my career I hit it to the other side. That’s what I need to do, hit it to the other side. When I do that, I feel very well.”
Gonzalez has found that making adjustments is easier when he’s playing every day, and his confidence has increased with each swing.
That’s especially true since his six-RBI game in the 17-13 loss to the Tigers in 11 innings on Aug. 7, when he smashed a 463-foot homer to left field and fell just a triple short of the cycle.
Gonzalez is batting .500 (7 for 14) with runners in scoring position.
“I’ve got a plan when I go to home plate and there’s a man in scoring position,” Gonzalez said. “I try to move the ball a little bit higher and hit it to the outfield. That gives me discipline at the plate.”
After playing every day in the minor leagues and winter leagues, Gonzalez grew frustrated while sitting behind All-Stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez with the Indians.
So Gonzalez couldn’t be happier that he’s finally getting his chance to shine in a starting role.
“I just waited for that moment all my career,” Gonzalez said. “This is the big leagues, the highest level. I just waited for that moment all my life.”