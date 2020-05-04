I had to go back into school the other day to pick up some books.
I need them to develop more lessons and improve what I’ll be teaching for these last five weeks. But that meant that I had to go to my abandoned school and wander those empty hallways to get to a classroom I hadn’t seen since mid-March.
When this year ends in June, I will have been at this job longer than any previous job I’ve held. It’s funny how it takes so long for your mind to let go of the old familiar and accept a new familiar.
The job I had prior to this held me for five years, and I really didn’t like it all that much. But it became familiar. The time there, in a charter school that embodied all the greed and soul-damaging heartlessness that permeates the whole charter school program, actually gave me a form of PTSD.
One of those traumatic experiences was the day our school was closed by the state and the CEO made his plans to bail with as much money as possible. I walked through the building, seeing the empty halls and abandoned classrooms. I gathered my belongings and walked out, not knowing if I would get another teaching job. I didn’t even have an interview scheduled at that point. I had said goodbye to my students there for the last time, and the last student I saw on the drive out was digging in garbage cans for aluminum.
The other day, I walked through my current school, a place I will get to go back to next year (if we aren’t in another COVID-19 shutdown), but those old feelings came back.
Empty schools are something like a post-apocalyptic movie, especially if you’re used to weaving your way through packed hallways of loud and oblivious teenagers. I didn’t go into teaching to talk to a computer screen. I don’t even like going into school in the summer or during an in-service day. I think school hallways aren’t meant to be empty and quiet. I think classrooms aren’t meant to be dark. Maybe one of the reasons I want America to try a German-style year-round school year is so that the empty hallways are spaced out through the year and not just in the summer. Maybe it’s that old PTSD talking.
Unlike the old me years ago and half a state away, I still have a job. Two, actually. And I will be going back to the same old room next year whenever we get to reopen schools. It’ll be nice to be back in a functioning school again.
But I worry about the small businesses who won’t be able to reopen. I worry about the millions of people on unemployment right now who may not find a job waiting for them when they get back. I worry about the mental health of people long in isolation who will have that isolation lifted but not have a job to go back to.
I’ve lost several jobs in my life through downsizings, restructurings, and a school closure. I’ve moved between Eastern and Western Pennsylvania to get jobs. I know what it’s like to wake up the first morning you’re supposed to go back to work and realize there’s no work to go to. I know what it feels like to look out the window as others drive off to their jobs, and I have to sit and search the internet for another opportunity.
It doesn’t feel good.
When the quarantine is over, let’s hope that Trump can wave his MAGA wand and get us all working again. I hope we can be patient with those who may take a while longer to get back on their feet. I hope we can reinvent our economy so that future disasters and pandemics don’t hamstring us like COVID-19 did.
And when I go back in August (I hope), I will be even more thankful and energized for the opportunity to try to make a difference.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.