CURWENSVILLE — Soccer has meant a lot to Emma Rebar.
One of four daughters (Betsy, Jamie, Abby) of Tara and Lenny Rebar, Emma has played the sport since she was four and has been a four-year starter for the Curwensville girls soccer team, earning four varsity letters along the way.
She was fortunate enough to be able to play two seasons with younger sister Abby, who is a sophomore and has been coached by her dad, who she says is her role model, for her entire varsity career.
“He has always pushed me to be my best,” Rebar said.
It probably isn’t too surprising that Rebar wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps.
“This year, and in the coming years I plan to coach soccer, mainly kids,” she said. “I want to be able to help shape them into good soccer players and even better people. I also want to give some kids the role model they may need in their life.”
Rebar says soccer is her favorite sport because she likes the intensity of the game as well as the friendships it has brought her. She also says making memories is one of her favorite things about playing sports.
One of those memories serves as Rebar’s favorite sports moments.
“Scoring the game winning goal in a two overtime win over Redbank Valley is my favorite,” she says.
That game happened in her junior season when she posted a career-high 19 goals and made the the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star team, which she did again this season as a senior, helping the Lady Tide go 7-6-1.
Rebar says playing soccer this season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic gave her a renewed appreciation of the sport.
“I realized how much I took playing the sport I loved for granted and didn’t realize how quickly it could be taken away,” she said.
After high school, Rebar plans to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.