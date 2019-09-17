HYDE — After recording four goals in Clearfield 10-0 win over Punxsutawney on Monday, Elle Smith was at it again Tuesday.
Smith netted six goals against Mountain League foe Bellefonte to lead the visiting Lady Bison to a 6-3 victory.
The Lady Raiders countered with their own Smith, getting two goals and an assist from Mallory Smith in the loss.
Emma Hipps had two assists for the Lady Bison, while Lydia Brown, Jasmyne Wilbur and Megan Hamm each added one. Elle Smith’s lone unassisted goal came via penalty kick at 71:16 to finalize the scoring.
Smith scored bookend goals in the first half to give Clearfield a 4-2 lead at the break. She scored just 46 seconds into the game and had a late first-half tally with just 38 second left before halftime.
Clearfield, which improved to 4-2 overall, got 13 saves from Hayley Moore.
The Lady Bison host Penns Valley on Thursday.
Clearfield 6, Bellefonte 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 0:46.
2. Mallory Smith, B, (unassisted), 16:30.
3. E. Smith, C, (Lydia Brown), 29:21.
4. M. Smith, B, (unassisted), 34:27.
5. E. Smith, C, (Jasmyne Wilbur), 37:09.
6. E. Smith, C, (Hipps), 39:22.
Second Half
7. Mia Johnson, B, (M. Smith), 45:27.
8. E. Smith, C, (Megan Hamm), 70:00.
9. E. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 71:16.
Shots: Clearfield 14, Bellefonte 16.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 13, Bellefonte (Emily Culp) 8.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 3.