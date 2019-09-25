Elle Smith
Clearfield’s Elle Smith controls the ball in front of a Central defender during the second half of Monday’s game at the Bison Sports Complex. Smith scored a pair of first-half goals in Clearfield’s 2-1 victory.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

Clearfield soccer player Elle Smith has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 21. Smith scored 10 goals in two games for the Lady Bison, posting four in a 10-0 win over Punxsutawney and then recording all six in Clearfield’s 6-3 win against Bellefonte.

“Elle is a great girl, she is a natural leader and her work ethic is second to none,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “During all our workouts in season and out she pushes herself to be at the top. She has great field awareness and encourages all her teammates.”

