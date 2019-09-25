Clearfield soccer player Elle Smith has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 21. Smith scored 10 goals in two games for the Lady Bison, posting four in a 10-0 win over Punxsutawney and then recording all six in Clearfield’s 6-3 win against Bellefonte.
“Elle is a great girl, she is a natural leader and her work ethic is second to none,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “During all our workouts in season and out she pushes herself to be at the top. She has great field awareness and encourages all her teammates.”