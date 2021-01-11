ULYSSES — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team toppled host Northern Potter on Monday night 37-27.
Tami Geci led the Lady Crusaders with 14 points, while Lucy Klawuhn tallied 12.
ECC led 11-3 after the first quarter. The Lady Panthers cut it to 29-25 in the third quarter, but the Lady Crusaders held on for the win.
Elk County Catholic improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Crusaders host Smethport on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 37,
NORTHERN POTTER 27
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 9 9 8 — 37
Port 3 6 14 4 — 27
Elk County Catholic—37
Julia Aikens 1 0-1 1, Tami Geci 5 4-6 14, Sydney Alexander 1 1-2 3, Tori Newton 3 2-2 8, Lucy Klawuhn 5 0-0 12, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-11 37.
Northern Potter—27
Aubrey Anderson 3 3-3 9, Courtney Martin 3 1-2 7, Abbie Cody 2 0-0 4, Megan Hyde 0 0-2 0, MAdison Hoopes 0 0-0 0, Becca Martin 2 1-2 5, Faith Zdrojewski 1 0-0 2. 11 5-9 27.
Three-pointers: Northern Potter 0, ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2).
In other girls basketball action Monday,
KARNS CITY 33,
BROCKWAY 32
KARNS CITY — Brockway opened its season Monday night with a down-to-the-wire matchup at Karns City that saw the Lady Rovers come up a point short when Danielle Wood came up empty on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds.
Lady Rovers head coach Dick Esposito said there was contact on the play, but no foul was called as the host Lady Gremlins came away with the 33-32 victory. Karns City had taken the lead just moments earlier when Rossi McMillen made a free throw with eight seconds remaining.
McMillen finished the game with eight points, while teammate Rosie Carden had nine. The Lady Rovers held Karns City’s Emma Johns to just one field and two points.
Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery each scored 11 points to lead Brockway. Buttery added 16 rebounds.
Brockway (0-1) hosts Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
KARNS CITY 33,
BROCKWAY 32
Score by Quarters
Brockway 6 13 8 5 — 32
K. City 6 14 10 3 — 33
Brockway—32
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carnahan 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 4 2-3 11, Selena Buttery 4 3-4 11. Totals: 13 5-7 32.
Karns City—33
Emma Dailey 1 2-2 4, Brooke Manuel 2 0-0 4, Rossi McMillen 2 4-8 8, Rosie Carden 3 0-0 9, Abi Callihan 2 1-2 6, Emma Johns 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-12 33.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Wood), K.City 4 (Carden 3, Callihan).