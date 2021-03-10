ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team shot the lights out in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Otto-Eldred, withstood a third-quarter surge by the Terrors and pulled away in the fourth for a 61-48 victory in the quarterfinals of the District 9 class A playoffs at Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium.
The Crusaders held a pair of 17-point advantages in the second quarter and led 35-21 at the half, but Otto was able to cut the deficit to 45-38 by the end of the third frame thanks largely to a pair of late ECC turnovers.
Ahead 45-33, the Crusaders were playing for the last shot with under 30 seconds left in the third when Otto stole the ball and took it the other way for a layup. Another quick turnover and 3-point play for the Terrors got them within seven.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said. “We weren’t strong enough with the ball and they converted. We turned it over twice. If we were a little stronger with the ball and we have somebody open underneath the basket and we get a layup, that’s really a difference of like seven points and now you’re looking at a completely different fourth quarter.
“But give those guys credit. They scrap, They forced some of our turnovers, but we imploded a little bit with some of those turnovers as well.”
Otto hit the first bucket of the fourth quarter to make it 45-40, but the Crusaders were able to stop the visitors’ mini run by regaining control of their half-court offense and working the ball inside, mostly to Mason McAllister, who scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Mark Kraus and Jordan DePrator also had buckets in the paint in the the fourth quarter as the Crusaders rebuilt a double-digit advantage before settling for the 13-point victory.
“We did a pretty good job of staying with it,” Straub said. “We could have very easily folded and we would be talking a different story now. But give the kids credit. For as poorly as they played in that little stretch there, we came back and were able to to get some layups down the stretch.
“We did a pretty good job of converting on a couple layups and finished. I give credit to our guys for a good start. They were a little bit sloppy with the ball and then finished strong.”
The Terrors opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on their first possession, but ECC quickly took control, converting several Otto turnovers into easy layups and hitting a couple shots from the perimeter.
Every Crusader starter scored a field goal in a first quarter that saw them shoot 8-of-9 from the floor and build a 19-8 advantage.
It was more of the same for much of the second quarter as Elk County Catholic continued its torrid shooting. At one point late in the half, the Crusaders were shooting nearly 80 percent from the field.
Kraus had six of his 10 points in the second quarter as ECC enjoyed leads of 31-14 and 33-16 before going into the break ahead by 14.
“I thought offensively in the first half we did what we wanted to do and we did shoot the ball pretty well,” Straub said. “I think when we take a look at it, I think we’re gonna probably see one shot that we probably shouldn’t have taken. But the rest of the shots I thought were within our offense and some pretty good looks.”
ECC cooled off a bit in the third quarter, while the Terrors shot 7-of-12 from the floor to get back in the game.
“I think when you when you shoot the ball well, you have a tendency to look good and it covers up a lot of the other deficiencies,” Straub said. “I think that’s what happened there and I’m certainly glad that we shot it well. You have to certainly give a lot of credit to Otto. For as well as we shot it and for the lead that we had, they never quit.
“They didn’t shoot it too bad either. I think they shot the ball pretty well as well.”
Cole Sebastian led the Terrors with 12 points. Gavin Jimerson (11) points and Austin Cousins (10) were also in double digits.
McAllister and Charlie Breindel had all of the Crusaders’ points in the third, each scoring five. Breindel netted 12 in the game to go with six assists and three steals.
Elk County Catholic improved to 18-4 with the win. The Crusaders topped Otto three times this season.
ECC is back in action Friday evening in the D-9 semis, hosting Clarion, which defeated AC Valley 78-58 in another quarterfinal matchup.
ELK COUNTY 61
OTTO-ELDRED 48
Score by Quarters
Otto-Eldred 8 13 17 10 — 48
Elk County 19 16 10 16 — 61
Otto-Eldred—48
Gavin Jimerson 5 1-1 11, Austin Cousins 4 0-0 10, Jake Merry 5 1-2 12, Ryan Love 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 0 0-0 0, Zaz Bell 1 1-2 3, Blaze Maholic 0 0-0 0, Cole Sebastian 4 2-2 12, Max Splain 0 0-0 0, Cohen Welker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-7 48.
Elk County Catholic—61
Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 2 2-2 6, Luke Jansen 2 0-0 5, Jordan DePrator 2 0-0 4, Cale Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Mason McAllister 10 3-4 24, Mark Kraus 5 0-0 10, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, Charlie Breindel 4 3-3 12. Totals: 25 8-9 61.
Three-pointers: Otto-Eldred 5 (Cousins 2, Merry, Sebastian 2), Elk County 3 (Jansen, McAllister, Breindel).