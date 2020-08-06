We need to prune, and not just in the City of DuBois.
“We” is not just “them,” the city workers, PennDOT workers, township workers who tend to the surfaces of our highways.
“We” is those of us who own the shrubs that block the stop signs, the fruit-laden or seed-heavy trees whose branches bend into the paths of passing cars and trucks, the storm-weakened chunks that, if they fall, can snap a power line or kill a grown man.
Things do grow hereabouts.
All too often, we shout, swerve and skid at the last minute as we avoid (or try to avoid) the snout of a small car or pickup poking out from an unnoticed driveway drooping beneath a seemingly unbroken roadside border of greenery.
Sometimes, those are our final actions. People do die hereabouts, too.
So, as DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio recently said in a reminder, city workers will, if necessary, try to clear paths along streets and through city-owned alleys but, “We’re not professionals, so you may not like how we trim them back.”
A fine line separates “trimming” from “butchering.” Whacked-back trees, bark-stripped shrubs, bent and dangling twigs can look ... well ... ugly.
Smashed front ends of autos look even uglier.
The need to trim perennial growth exists throughout our greened-up areas. When this incipient drought ends, as it will sooner or later, the boughs that now hinder our sight lines will block them entirely, sometimes, it seems, overnight.
School buses and garbage trucks need to get around in our verdure. Greenery trimmed in May is, in all too many instances, no longer trimmed. It is “out there,” blocking views, slapping pedestrians about the head and shoulders, hiding disease-carrying ticks and skeeters and just plain ugly caterpillars that produce panic if dropped down someone’s shirt collar.
Cutting, however, is not all there is to trimming.
Cut branches need to be hauled away, or stacked and piled back from view so that they themselves do not add to the visibility problems or, worse, blown by winds, clog drainage ditches or storm sewer catch basins.
Burning? That depends on where we live, what the laws are and, in these dry days of mid-July, the risks of wildfires.
But however it is handled, one thing is certain: Too many of our homes, yards, property edges and driveways are, in a word, frowzy.
Clip. Snip. Trim.
It helps all of us.
— Denny Bonavita