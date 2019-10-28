PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are being cautious with rookie running back Miles Sanders after he suffered a shoulder injury Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said.
“Miles is going to be OK,” Pederson said Monday afternoon. “We had further testing done today. Everything came back positive, so we’re going to take him day-by-day this week and see where he is at the end of the week.”
Sanders exited the Eagles’ 31-13 win at Bills on Sunday in the third quarter. He was announced as questionable to return, but he never did.
Sanders played just 13 offensive snaps in the game, but he had six touches from scrimmage for 118 yards, including a 65-yard run for the first rushing touchdown of his career.
After Sanders exited, running back Jordan Howard took over as the bell cow and carried 23 times — the most by any running back in Pederson’s tenure — for 96 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to help seal the win.
Sanders told reporters in the locker room at New Era Field that he was “fine.”