Carson Wentz made the most significant addition of his offseason Monday night.
No, it wasn’t another speedy receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.
It’s something a little more important than that.
Wentz’s wife, Maddie, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Hadley Jayne Wentz, on Monday night.
Wentz announced his daughter’s birth in a Twitter post:
“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” Wentz wrote. “I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”
Wentz, 27, announced Maddie’s pregnancy back in November, and Hadley Jayne joins a household that already features Wentz’s three dogs.