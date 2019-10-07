The DuBois Area YMCA is holding a Fun For All PickleBall Tournament on two Saturdays, October 19 or 26 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm each day.. This is a Rotating Doubles Partners format with 2 divisions (Serious Fun & Not-So-Serious Fun) and a 6-game guarantee. Blind Draw to set up the rotation will be done on the day of the tourney.
Cost per individual is $5 for any YMCA member, $10 for non-Y member if pay by the Wednesday before the date you choose to play. Registrations will be taken with a $5 late fee from Thursday until the day of tourney, if spots are open.
More details online at www.duboisymca.org on the News page. Call Zac Wilcox at 375-9622 with questions.