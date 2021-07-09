The DuBois Little League All-Star team completed a perfect run through the District 10 tournament Friday evening at Way Memorial Field, topping St. Marys 7-3 to win the championship.
DuBois opened the tournament June 25 with a 7-2 victory over St. Marys and closed it with an almost identical result, while going 5-0 with back-to-back shutouts before Friday’s final.
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” DuBois head coach Tim Kail said. “They’ve been working hard. They want it. They’ve been together since T ball. So this is great.
“And we have a great coaching staff. They’ve been helping a lot. When the kids come here, they’re ready to play.”
St. Marys made it to the championship game by rallying to defeat Potter/McKean 9-8 earlier in the evening in a contest that was suspended in the second inning Thursday due to rain.
Potter/McKean led 8-2 at one point in the game and was up 8-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but St. Marys scored four to walk it off as Gideon Cronk plated Wyatt Brem with a walk-off single.
But St. Marys couldn’t create the same magic against DuBois, which led 7-3 after a big 5-run fourth inning.
“You can’t count any team out,” Kail said. “I’ve learned that in the past. And St. Marys is a good team. They came back last game. They have a great team. There were a lot of good teams in this district.”
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fourth, DuBois batted around, scoring five runs on five hits. All five runs scored with two outs.
Hunter Ho opened the inning with a base hit and was replaced on the base paths by special pinch runner Easton Harris.
After a Brody Knouse lined out to short, Brycen Buzard drew a walk off St. Marys starting pitcher Chase Simbeck, who struck out the next batter for the second out of the inning.
But Wes Clyde delivered a clutch two-out RBI single on a 1-2 count to chase home Harris and tie the game at 3-3, jumpstarting the big DuBois inning.
Isaac Dennison and Seth Wilmoth followed with back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-3 before Adam Drahushak belted a 2-run double to put DuBois in front 7-3. Dennison and Wilmoth led DuBois’ 8-hit attack with two each.
“That (big inning) helped,” Kail said. “The kids got a little happier. It was a little cushion for them.”
St. Marys tried to respond in the bottom of the fourth as a single and an error sandwiched around a fielder’s choice had it in business.
But Wilmoth, who also started the first game against St. Marys, buckled down and got the final two outs to get out of the inning unscathed.
Wilmoth then tossed a 1-2-3 fifth before giving way to Dennison after hitting the pitch limit. Wilmoth tossed five innings, allowing three runs (just one earned) on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out six. He also stranded two St. Marys batters in each of the second, third and fourth innings.
“He does good, especially under pressure,” Kail said. “He’s very good then.”
Dennison closed it with three strikeouts in the sixth (after hitting Dom Muccio with the second pitch of the inning).
After a scoreless first, Bryson Kail put DuBois on the board with a solo home run in the top of the second.
“It’s always nice to be the first team to score,” coach Kail said. “It’s always a big help to start out like that.”
St. Marys answered in the bottom of the frame as a walk to Brem, double from Cronk and a base hit by Nick Chamberlin tied it.
Wilmoth put DuBois back in front in the third when he knocked in Wes Clyde when reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Once again, St. Marys responded, scoring two unearned runs after a DuBois error prolonged the inning.
Simbeck scored on the error and Chamberlin later added an RBI single that plated Jack Breindel, who reached on the miscue. Chamberlin had two of the five St. Marys hits.
But the St. Marys lead was short-lived as DuBois’ 5-run inning followed and propelled it to the district title and a spot in the Section 1 Tournament, beginning July 16 at Harborcreek.
“We go one game at a time,” coach Kail said. “We talk about that every week. We call it school. We talk to the kids about having good attitudes and not getting down on themselves. And it’s working out for us.”
DuBOIS 7, ST.
MARYS 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 011 500 — 7
St. Marys 012 000 — 3
DuBois—7
Wes Clyde ss 3211, Isaac Dennison 3b-p 4121, Seth Wilmoth p-ss 4122, Adam Drahushak lf 2012, Ryan Woodel lf 0000, Bryson Kail cf 3111, Hunter Ho 1b 3010, Jackson McCall c-3b 1000, Brody Knouse ph 2000, Brycen Buzard 2b-c 1100, Easton Harris ph 1100, Lance Davidson rf 2000, Jack Statler ph 1000. Totals: 27-7-8-7.
St. Marys—3
Chase Simbeck 1b-cf 4110, Julian Lanzel 2b 2000, Jack Breindel cf-p 3100, Wyatt Brem 3b 1100, Gideon Cronk 2010, Paxton Herzing ph 1000, Nick Chamberlin ss 3022, Dylan Samick p 2000, Dom Muccio 1b 0000, Landon Smith lf 1000, Ty Caskey ph 2010, Jacob Ruffner rf 2000, Peyton Wendel ph 1000. Totals: 24-3-5-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: DuBois 5, St. Marys 7. 2B: Drahushak, Dennison; Cronk. HR: Kail (solo, 2nd). SAC: Lanzel. HBP: Muccio (by Dennison).
Pitching
DuBois: Seth Wilmoth—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Isaac Dennison—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Chase Simbeck—4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Jack Breindel—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wilmoth. Losing pitcher: Simbeck.