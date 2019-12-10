DUBOIS — The Clearfield Alliance Christian School girls basketball team lost to DuBois Christian 32-10 on Tuesday.
LeeAnn Graham and Elizabeth Shimmel each netted three points for CACS.
The Lady Crusaders (0-5) host Huntingdon Calvary on Dec. 17.
Clearfield Alliance—10
Graham 1 1-2 3, Teats 1 0-2 2, Shimmel 0 3-4 3, McTavish 0 0-0 0, Manno 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 4-8 10.
DuBois Christian—32
Meholick 3 1-2 7, Deitch 2 0-2 4, Keech 0 0-0 0, Maynard 2 0-0 4, Riss 3 0-0 7, G. Deitch 2 2-2 6, Hallstrom 0 0-2 0, McCabe 1 0-4 2, Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-12 32.
Three-pointers: Riss.
Score by Quarters
CACS 0 1 0 9—10
DuBois Christian 4 12 12 4—32