DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will begin their celebration of “National Catholic Schools Week Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed” with an “Open House” for families interested in the gift of a Catholic education on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m.
Visitors will have a “Meet and Greet” with key staff members to learn about the many opportunities Central provides in the First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center beginning at 1 p.m., followed by tours given by DCC Student Ambassadors. Parent Ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions from a parent’s perspective.
Guests will hear about classes offered, use some of the technology available at DCC, learn about financial aid, the school’s Home School Connection Program which helps working parents with childcare after school and much more. Games will be available for little ones!
Coinciding with the “Open House”, DCC will also be having a “Winterfest” for the DCC School Family. Visitors to the school will be able to vote on their favorite chili, soup, or chowder and favorite Brownie while sipping hot chocolate from the Hot Chocolate Bar.
During the week, students will enjoy a Groundhog Assembly, STEM Olympics, K-9 Unit Demonstration, Carl the Career Bear Visit, Snow Fun, or Indoor Snowball Battles, movies, games, dress down days and more.
The all-school mass will be held in the Varischetti Sports Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9:20 a.m. According to Headmaster Gretchen Caruso, “Local dignitaries are invited to the all-school mass and to a reception afterwards in the Secondary Library, all to help in DCC’s celebration of National Catholic Schools Week 2020.” She concludes, “Catholic Schools Week is a very busy time for students, faculty and staff as we celebrate the long-standing tradition of Catholic education in our area, now in its 131st year.”
Call the Admissions Office at 371-6689 or email, dkruise@duboiscatholic.com for more details on the open house and opportunities for visiting.