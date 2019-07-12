Quicker Charcoal Grilling
Instead of using lighter fluid to light your charcoal grill, try using cooking oil. It will smoke a little while, but it does not smell as bad as lighter fluid, and your food will taste better. Take a paper towel and wad it up. Soak it with cooking oil and place it in the charcoal. Light it!
Alex R.
Frizzy Hair Care
I have thick, curly/wavy hair. I relied on expensive leave-in conditioners to take away the frizzies because I air-dry my hair. When I went thrifty, I discovered that a few drops of generic olive oil works wonders for my hair. No more expensive leave-in conditioners for me.
Janet W.
Why Waste Soap?
When travelling, take along a ziploc bag for the soap bars that are provided by motels and hotels. The hotel will throw away your used soap bars. Why not bring them home and finish them off?
LaDonna
Leftover Hotdog Buns
A recent tip regarding uses for leftover hot dog buns reminded me of my own. When my daughter was a toddler/preschool-aged, I used them for her regular sandwiches. I found the long, narrow shape made it easier for her to hold, as well as to eat.
Kay
What’s Your
Deductible?
Call your home and car insurance agent and see if you can lower your monthly premium by increasing your deductible amount. If you’re like me, you set those amounts when you may not have had the savings built up that you do now.
Just this month I increased my auto deductible from $100 to $1,000 and my homeowner’s deductible from $1,000 to $5,000. If something happens, I can cover that amount with my savings, but if it costs over those amounts, I will have to decide if I want or need to make the claim.
I saved $70 a month! That’s $840 a year and I still have exactly the same coverage.
Dolores
Planned Take-Out
About every 6 weeks, we have breakfast at a diner near us. Sometimes, the items we wish to order come with too much food. For instance, if I order a waffle with bacon, it also comes with 2 eggs. If I order just a waffle and add a side of bacon, this costs more than the combo with eggs!
So I get the combo, but ask for the eggs to be hard-boiled. I simply pop them in a clean baggie and take them home. Within a few days, I can make egg salad, or just eat them plain. No waste, and I haven’t been ‘forced’ to eat too much.
C.
Barter Believer
I believe in the good old-fashioned barter system. I can trade a product or service of mine for another. In fact, I found a family member a gig fixing a laptop computer this week. He got paid and I received much needed computer repairs as a referral.
RMH
Mom’s Advice
One of my favorite money tips comes from my dear mom. Before buying any little trinket, she would always ask herself, “Do I really want to dust this thing?” Most of the time, the answer was a big “no way.” I have followed her advice all my adult life and that’s probably the best explanation for my growing savings account.
Marie
Easy Homemade Broth
You can get store bought vegetable broth or you can make your own for free. Whenever I steam veggies, I save the water/broth and store it in a jar in the fridge. For example, if you steam some carrots or broccoli, save the water and keep it in the fridge. I also save potato water and add it to the jar. The combined flavors make for a delicious vegetable broth. I use it for soups, rice, stews, gravies, etc. It’s delicious, nutritious and free.
Krystyna
Demolition Savings
My honey and I were able to save a load of money by going to demolition sales. In our area of Florida, people often buy property with an existing building on it and tear the building down. However, before the dwelling is removed, the pieces (flooring, toilets, faucets, etc.) are offered practically free. You have to tear things out and it is a lot of extra work.
But, in our case, we had more time than money. The pieces we have pulled out of these homes are beautiful and we managed to have our dream home built using 22 percent recycled pieces. I use Zillow to watch for older home sales that are candidates for remodeling.
I’ll drive by and if there’s a sign of a teardown, I’ll leave my name and number. I also watch freecycle and craigslist for posts offering materials. You’d be amazed at what’s available.
Ro B.
One Room Cooling
If I only want to cool one room, I close the windows, darken the room, put on the fan and put a dish full of ice cubes in front of the fan. Then, I sit down and enjoy! I’m thinking of freezing 2 liter soda bottles full of water to try next!
Toni K.
Too Much!
Coping with too much to do in too little time? Keeping a journal can help. It is more than a to do list. It is a focus on your past, present and future and assessing your choices. In addition, the physical act of writing can be helpful just to reflect. A journal can be a private source of planning or you can share your thoughts with others.
After a while, you will see what themes emerge in your life and find ways to better cope with life’s challenging changes.
Constance G.