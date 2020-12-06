Dollar Stretcher: This Week’s Readers’ Tips
by Dollar Stretcher reader contributors
Each week we publish a new batch of money-saving tips from our frugal readers that can help you stretch your dollars and live better…for less.
Clothes dryer savings
I am in the habit of spinning my clothes in the washer an extra two to three times before I put them in the dryer. You would not believe how much extra water spins out, and my clothes dry much faster. Since the dryer is the most expensive appliance to run, this saves both money and time.
Tina
Lottery winnings
Did you know that nearly half of the money bet on lotteries doesn’t go to the winners? So my family decided to create our own lottery with a winner every week. We each put in $1 and are assigned a number 1-6 (there are six siblings). To make it interesting we added a twist. Each weekend we roll a die and who’s number comes up wins 1/2 the accumulated pot. The other half stays in the pot for the next week. It slowly builds over time. We might not win a million dollar jackpot, but the odds are much better at family lotto!
Emilie
Leave-in hair conditioner
I found out that leave-in hair conditioner is simply diluted conditioner! So I just buy regular conditioner and add water. About 10 to 1 is about right. I use a spray bottle I saved. Shake it up first and just use it like the store brand.
Danyelle
Free decorative storage containers
I keep empty coffee containers for storage. To make them pretty, I spray paint them to match my kitchen. I use my calligraphy skills to write what’s in the container. Makes my counters look great!
Nikki
Baking soda uses
I have found that baking soda works wonders on diaper rash. When I see ‘red’, I just sprinkle about a half cup in her warm bath water. It’s usually gone the next day and there is no need for diaper cream (that blocks the absorbency of the disposable diaper anyway).
I also sprinkle baking soda in the washing machine with just about all our clothes. It works just as good as those ‘detergent boosters’ they sell for $10 a bag at the store!
Jaime C.
Controlling holiday expenses
My oldest sister recently shared how she controls expenses for the holidays since she buys for 12 grandkids. Each child gets a toy, pajamas, and a book. That’s all. Thinking of the genius behind simplifying while controlling expenses, I’m adapting this to my immediate family. My kids are grown or almost grown, so they are a bit harder to buy for than little ones. My simplified list is something electronic, something to wear, and a online store gift card. I might do the same for my husband.
Teresa in MO
Leftovers
I use individual meal containers after big meals. As a matter of fact, I actually do it with any leftovers that we have. Instead of putting away a large pan or bowl in the refrigerator, I put single servings in two-cup square containers. The containers stack nicely in the fridge, and it’s easy for anyone to chose 2 or 3 to make themselves a quick microwave supper.
June
Keeping heating bills low while stuck at home
Last year we kept our thermostat low while we were away at work. This year it looks like we’ll be home all day. So I purchased small electric heaters. I can keep our thermostat at 55 or 57 and still feel fine with an electric heater aimed at my feat.
Shawn
Distanced get togethers
My friends and I used to try to get together for breakfast, lunch or dinner about every 6-8 weeks to stay in touch. We’ve been trying something new. Instead of just eating out, we meet virtually over lunch or coffee at home. We’ve been doing this for awhile and find that we’re saving money. So last week we had an idea. Each of us is going to donate the money we’ve been saving to a charity of our choice. I’m giving mine to the local food bank. Not sure if we’ll keep meeting this way after COVID but we stay in touch and we are saving some money, too!
Robin
Easy Christmas decorations
We are both seniors and have found decorating outside to be a chore and of course our kids are long gone and moved far away so no help there. When they came out with the fabulously bright “LED” lights, we put those around our windows on the inside. At night you can’t tell the difference and all the windows look great. AND no more trudging around in snow to remove the stuff after the holidays are over.
Barbara C of New Berlin, WI
How I make a habit of finding savings
One “out the box” way to make money is to set aside a certain time each week to figure out how to save money. Every Wednesday while doing laundry I decide what to save money on and do research on how to save in one area of my life, like using less gas, checking out frugal tips, cooking and freezing frugal meals, sewing items for gifts, reworking clothes not used, etc. I have been doing this for years and think of this as a part-time, pay-no-taxes, stay-at-home job.
Dee Bee
Before you rent equipment
I always ask the neighbors to see if they want to share costs when I am planning to rent a big piece of equipment, such as a rototiller or carpet cleaner. Two or three people can usually use the item in the time alotted (such as a weekend) and split the cost making it cheaper for everyone.
Evelyn
Save the car mats
Living in the cold and snowy north, our car mats get very full of sand, salt, slush and grime in the winter. I use door runner plastic to protect my carpets. It’s cheaper than the custom fitted floor protectors. In the spring I can just hose it off, roll them up and put them in the garage until next winter.
Zach
Too big to wrap?
Sometimes I don’t wrap the whole gift. For example, for a remote-control car, I’ll just wrap the remote. Then I’ll include a note with directions to find the gift hidden somewhere in the house. This works for new TVs, snow tires (wrap a scraper), sports equipment, kitchen equipment (wrap a wooden spoon), and, of course, tickets to a show or trip. The treasure hunt is part of the fun!
Evelyn S.
Free massage?
My husband and I were going to take a massage class this fall, but our local high school has cancelled adult ed classes. But we came up with a backup plan – youtube videos! We can watch how to do massage and then practice on each other. It’s been great. Especially since we haven’t gone out much lately.
Krista
How to wrap gift cards
Looks like we’re going to have to do a distant Christmas this year. That means gift shopping will be a challenge. We’ll probably do a lot of gift cards this year. If you wanted to personalize it add something small to go with it, tuck it in with a small stuffed animal or on top of a box of chocolates. The combined package will be easy to wrap and ship. And by adding something to the gift card you make the gift personal.
Erin
The cook isn’t feeling well
My husband and I both cook for our family. But it seems that if one of us is sick, the other has all they can do to care for the kids, etc. without cooking dinner. So for a few days the budget gets blown on fast food and pizza. I’ve decided this winter is going to be different. I’ve made a few freezer meals that we can quickly prepare when one of us is sick. It wasn’t hard to do. I just doubled up on some recipes over the last month. Mostly casseroles and soups.
Ginny
Protect your clothing
I find that using home dry-cleaning kits on new washable items that are black and/or navy reduces fading and maintains these items in nearly new condition for a much longer period of time. For example, I used Dryel to clean a new black cotton sweater along with a couple of washable woolen blend sweaters. The new sweaters remained “newer” looking for a longer period of time.
EC
Loaning tools
When letting someone borrow a tool, it might be best to then use the tool (or at least turn it on) when the person returns it. Unfortunately, after a family member borrowed my chain saw, it was months before I even tried to use it. The repair shop said it appeared the wrong kind of gas was used and it was ruined. Had it been sooner, it would have been realistic to let the borrower know this.
NY