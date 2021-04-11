Keep your prescriptions handy
My college-aged son had a bad fall skiing over the weekend and broke his glasses. Thank God he was okay because he was wearing a helmet. However he needed new glasses and we couldn’t wait until Monday when his eye doctors office opened. We went to a one hour place and were grateful we had a new pair in about 2 hours. We would have saved the $65 exam fee if we were able to show his glasses prescription. We had not filed it. This is a recommendation to always ask for a paper prescription and file it with the kids’ annual physicals/immunizations. Also always pay the rental fee for safety equipment (it was optional). So glad we did.
Tami
Greece, N.Y.
The patient gardener
As an avid gardener, I am always looking for ways to save money while creating my ideal garden. One way I have found takes patience but is well worth it.
Everyone knows that plants from the nursery are at a premium price during the growing season. To avoid these high prices, I have designated a section of my garden as a test garden. Late in the summer or early fall when nurseries are trying to reduce their stock with clearance sales, I snap up plants that I think I would like to include in my landscaping plan and plant them in the test garden. Sometimes these poor creatures are wilted and neglected, but for a few pennies and a little love, they always come back the following spring.
By placing these orphans in my test garden, I get to see how they look when healthy and can take my time moving them to a permanent home. No more paying top dollar for plants that may not thrive in my yard or spending good money on plants I may not like.
Mischelle H.
Van Meter, Iowa
A reuse for shredded paper
Shredded paper can be added to your compost bin. That’s better than sending it to the landfill.
Suzanne
Maine
Reducing the cost of rentals
I try to get a neighbor (or neighbors) to go in with me on anything that I do. If I’m renting a power-washer, I ask my neighbors to go in on the rental fee. If I’m getting my carpets cleaned professionally, I see if anyone else is interested and ask if we can get a multi-purchase discount. Most people are planning on doing the same things, so we all win!
Robin
Marlton, N.J.
Vinegar? Not always!
In a zeal for frugal living, many people tout vinegar as almost a be-all and end-all of cleaning products. While vinegar is great at removing water stains and good for making glass and metals shine, don’t use it in place of all your cleaners.
As a Ph.D. chemist, my husband informs me that vinegar is a bactrostatic. It temporarily immobilizes, but does not kill bacteria. So if you are using vinegar to clean your countertops or toilet, it really isn’t helping to keep your home as clean as you think.
The more frugal, environmental choice is to buy a concentrated organic biocide. You add the water, so it’s more expensive up front, but it will last longer and actually kill bacteria. And
concentrated cleaners are lighter to ship from manufacturer to store to home, which is also good for the environment.
Lyn K.
Wenatchee, Wash.
Preventing rusty tools
My hubby is a diesel mechanic. He buys tools year round and they aren’t cheap! A friend told my husband that dryer sheets (any type) keep tools from rusting. He’s had this problem before and so he tried it.
He put dryer sheets into his toolboxes at work, on his truck and at home. No rust! Yes, it does work! We are not sure why, but he doesn’t care as long as they keep doing their job. He goes to the dollar store and buys them to save money!
Cindy
Wyoming
Online returns trickery
I needed to return a set of curtains I had bought. Included in the package was a postage paid sticker to send the package back and they would deduct $5.95 for the return postage from my refund. Normally, I would’ve just put the sticker on and sent it back. Instead, I decided to take it to the post office and pay for the shipping myself. I was shocked to find that I only needed to pay $2.50 to send the package back!
Jodie
No payments for 6 months!
I learned an important lesson recently. We bought some furniture with the understanding that there would be no payments for 6 months. We were able to pay about 3/4 of the total during those 6 months, but were surprised to find out that since we couldn’t pay the full amount, that we would be charged interest for the whole 6 months! I’ll never make that mistake again!
Make sure you know what you’re agreeing to when you sign up for those special financing deals.
Cherry
Protect your appliances
Before our kitchen appliances were even a year old, we had a repairman out twice. With the high cost of repairs and the warranty about to run out, I asked him how to best extend the life of our new appliances. He said that a frequent and expensive repair is replacing electronic parts in kitchen appliances. He said that simply using surge protectors would prevent costly repairs. When an electronic part on my microwave needed repair, he had to replace the whole electronic panel. The electronic panel alone cost $200. We now have our refrigerator, microwave and oven all plugged into surge protectors.
Kristel W.
Traverse City, Mich.
Time to call
I have been calling the 800 numbers found on cans and packages and telling the rep how much I enjoy their product. I then ask if they have any coupons or samples that they would send me. So far, just after two weeks, I have received 2 free coupons for shampoo, 1 for hand lotion, buy one get one for laundry detergent, plus other high value cents off coupons. All it costs me is my time.
Rita D.,
Eagle Bend, Minn.
Instant espresso
I really missed my daily espresso. I found that I could make a pretty good substitute. I take regular ground coffee and add a tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk. There is even a low-fat version. This will make any cup of coffee delicious. The flavor is almost the same. And I’m saving a bunch of money!
Kristine
Natural healing
My husband had a deep cut some years back that probably should have had stitches. We had no health insurance at the time. We were able to stop the bleeding so we penned a capsule of vitamin E and emptied it onto the cut. This helps with healing and lessens scarring. We cleaned the wound and applied vitamin E daily until it healed. He has virtually no scar.
Tracy
Shopping for a car?
The best advice I got about buying a car? Rent the same car for a week before you buy it! You may avoid the heartache of a wrong decision later!
Debbie C.
Read those statements!
Beware of fees in your bank statements! Late last year, we took out a home equity loan to consolidate debt and were told that we qualified for the “advantage” checking account since our loan was financed through them. We asked about the fees and we were told that it was free of charge, with no minimum balance required since we were “preferred customers.” Well, something must have changed since we were charged $20 last month for not meeting the minimum deposit! I called to complain and got it reversed but we’ll have to get a new checking account!
Ellen
Nature’s cooler
Need to keep food cool without electricity? Try building a simple food cooler called a pot in pot. It’s based on simple principles of physics and they’re used all over the world among people who don’t have fridges. All you do is get two large unglazed clay pots. Put one inside the other, and fill the space with sand. Then pour water on the sand until it’s saturated. Food goes into the middle pot. Cover with a damp cloth and then a heavy lid.
A pot in pot will keep the inner temperature about 25 degrees cooler than the outside. This will work fine for veggies, fruit, grains, and dairy products. Great for picnics or campouts!
Carrie
Dead batteries? Not!
Seems like everything in our house runs on batteries. We’re constantly replacing them and buying more. For Christmas I got a cheap volt meter. I decided to check the ‘bad’ batteries. What I found was surprising. Many remotes and toys use more than one battery. If just one goes bad, the device won’t work. By testing the batteries I could find which one was bad and only replace that one! That cut our battery consumption by half.
I also did a test. Even some bad batteries still have some life in them if you give them some time. I saved a few that were reading at about 2/3 their rating. Checked them again in 2 weeks and many were still usable! The Eveready bunny might not like me, but my wallet sure does!
Rory
Getting the A/C ready for summer
I live in Georgia and we have to use our A/C a lot during the summer. So I always make sure to check my A/C system around Easter. I make sure that there’s plenty of airflow around the outside compressor. I also replace the air filter. I’ll put a thermometer up to the air vent. The temp should be at least 15 degrees colder than the room temp. If it’s not, I’ll call for service before we get to the steamy days.
Jordan
Home facelift
My family has been looking at the same four walls since last spring! I’d love to make some changes but I can’t go to the store and don’t want to buy home decor online. I was complaining to a friend when we came up with the idea of swapping some pictures. It isn’t much, but it’ll keep me from going completely stir crazy!
Patty
Review it first
If you are thinking about buying an item online, start by looking at its lowest rated reviews first. This usually makes me decide that it would not be a good purchase and I lose interest in wanting whatever it is that I am looking at.
Susan