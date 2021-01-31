DIY carpet cleaning
I clean carpets for a living. If you want to clean your carpets yourself, mix 1/2 cap of liquid laundry detergent to about a gallon of water in a bucket. Scrub soiled areas with a stiff brush. Get carpet pretty wet to make sure it gets clean. Load a home machine with hot water only, no soap. You’ll just be using the machine to rinse. Dry by using a fan.
It’s cheap, and it works if you don’t have the spare $150 to pay a guy to come in and do your carpet.
SA
Eggs-actly the same
In college, I worked weekends for an egg packing company. When you go to the grocery store shopping for eggs, you will typically see a store brand for the lowest price, followed by one or more other brands. The eggs are exactly the same, regardless of the name on the carton (this may not apply to those labeled “organic”).
When we would pack the eggs, we would fill an order, and when we used up all the cartons for that order, we just grabbed the cartons for the next order with whoever’s name was on it. They are the same eggs sold with your local grocery store’s name, dairy’s name, national chain name, and they are the same eggs that are sold to restaurants and fast food places like McDonald’s. Don’t be fooled into paying an extra 20 to 60 cents just because there is a different name on the carton.
David B.
Sticking to my grocery budget
I always take a shopping list with me when I grocery shop. And for the longest time I always seemed to add things to my cart. I knew I shouldn’t but couldn’t make myself stop. Finally I decided to force the issue. I took my credit card out of my wallet and went to the store with only a debit card with enough to buy my groceries. If I put extras in the cart, I’d only have to be embarrassed when I took them out at the checkout lane. After 6 months I think that I’ve created new habits but I’m afraid to put the credit cards back in my wallet and find out that I haven’t!
Gwen
Removing ‘permanent’ markers
If you take a can of Right Guard deodorant spray and spray it on permanent marker, it will start to run right off. So when my child got hold of a permanent marker and wrote on everything in the house, I had to buy a few cans of spray. I promise you that it works. It will come right off of walls, wood, etc.
Lisa
Before you buy
We all have things that we need at home. Right now I want to have a shelf for some photographs. I was about to head out shopping when I remembered that there was a shelf in a bedroom that wasn’t needed any more. So I’m going to repurpose it. A little bit like recycling at home!
Cynthia
Removing clutter
My husband and I are trying to reduce the clutter in our home. We started with a file cabinet in our bedroom. Many of the files were outdated and removed. Some we needed to keep but decided that a photo would work. It’s taken some time but the file cabinet is heading out this week!
Next I want to do the same thing with some of the keepsakes. We’ll take pictures. In some ways it’s even more convenient. We have things stuck in the basement that we haven’t seen in years. It’ll be much easier to view the pictures on my tablet.
Becky
The money I used to spend on coffee
Like so many people, my office closed down because of the virus. Fortunately I can work on a laptop from my bedroom. It’s going well but I really missed my morning on-the-way-to-work coffee stop. So I bought some of the same brand coffee (Dunkin’) and made it at home. After about a month I realized that I was saving about $10 each week. So instead of letting that money disappear, I added $40 a month to my credit card payment. After about 8 months my balance is much smaller. So even though I hate the virus, I have found something good that came from it.
Julie
Baking soda
I use a lot of baking soda for cleaning. Instead of buying it at the grocery store, look for a farmers feed or co-op. I can buy a 50 pound bag for just a little more than I paid for the 4 pound box at the grocery. It’s not food grade so I don’t use it for cooking. But for cleaning it’s just fine.
Emily
Reducing food waste
I hate throwing away uneaten food. Whether it’s leftovers in the fridge or things that have been in the freezer too long. So I keep a white board on the front of the fridge. Freezer section on top. Fridge on the bottom. Each section has 3 columns. One column for what’s stored. The 2nd column for when it was stored. The 3rd column is a ‘use by’ date. I can easily add or delete things. We rarely throw away uneaten food in this house!
Antela
Cooking for 2
It’s not such a big deal in winter, but I hate heating up my big oven for just the two of us. So I’ve become an expert at using our toaster oven, the convection setting on the microwave and my George Foreman grill. I know it costs less to operate them compared to the full size oven. I might not be saving much, but every bit helps when you’re on a fixed income.
Betty
Collecting on your homeowners insurance
Readers with hand-made articles, such as afghans, quilts and needlepoint pictures, would be wise to get them appraised in case of loss through either theft or fire. Friends of ours who had several handmade articles like these suffered a fire. As the items had not been appraised prior to loss, the insurance company offered them the price of the yarn as replacement value, without taking into consideration the labor required to make them.
Suffice it to say, every time she finishes a project now, she goes straight to the yarn store to get it appraised before displaying or giving it.
Susan B.
Easy kitchen organization
I buy plastic dishpans. I use them in a broom closet that I turned into a pantry by adding several shelves. I put the dishpans on the shelves and label them with their contents. I have several categories and find it much easier to just reach into the dishpan rather than have to look behind items to get to something. Some of the categories are tea, baking items, dried herbs, plastic utensils, and cat food. I do the same thing with pots and pans in large plastic bins under the stove.
R.
Affordable weight loss
Last summer I decided to lose some weight. I couldn’t join a gym because of COVID. And I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a weight loss program. So I did 2 things. First, I began to take a daily walk. Just a few blocks at first. Now I’m up to about 1 mile each day. I listen to favorite podcasts while I walk, which makes it pleasant.
Instead of making a big deal out of a diet, I just concentrated on smaller portions. I don’t put as much on my plate and quit eating before I feel full. No calorie counting or expensive diet plan foods for me. I’ve been losing about a pound a week. Nothing dramatic, but that’s 25 pounds over the last 6 months. And it didn’t cost me a dime!
Melanie
Missing live music
One thing I hate about this virus is that I can’t hear live music. Whether it’s at a small lounge or a concert with thousands, I miss it. So my wife and I started looking for concert footage online. There’s lot of great music available free online! And, if you’re willing to spend a few dollars there’s even more! It’s not the same as being there, but it’s a lot better than nothing!
Collin
Cheaper steam bags
I liked the idea of steaming veggies in the microwave, so I bought a package of “steam bags” and they were great. But they sure are pricey. So, when I determined how they worked, it was an “aha moment.” Now I use inexpensive store-brand quart zipper bags, put in the veggies, zip ’em up and snip, or stab, two or three little slits near the zipper. They work exactly the same, and are way more affordable. Put them in a shallow bowl or on a plate in the oven to avoid steamed fingers when taking them out.
Jeane B., Cheyenne WY
In case of theft
I have an easy tip for readers should they become victims of a purse or wallet theft or simply lose their purse or wallet. Take a picture of everything in your wallet and keep in on a PC at home. Do not leave the info on your phone.
If you should become a victim of a theft, you will have easy access to what credit cards need to be canceled and don’t have to rely on memory. The information in your wallet can then be placed into the local and national crime information databases that law enforcement personnel use to check for stolen identifications. It will also speed up your police report, making it easier for you to replace your stolen driver’s license.
B.
Cheaper paper products and cleaning supplies
I don’t like to run out or overpay for paper products and cleaning supplies. So I used to visit a janitorial supply house every month or so. I can buy concentrated cleaners much cheaper than the advertised brands in the grocery store or big box store. But my state is pretty much shutdown. So I had to find an online source. I found suppliers like Grainger.com and uline.com by doing a search. Now I just order online and wait for delivery! Same savings as before and more convenient.
Lexie
Nasty kitchen odors
With the house closed tight, kitchen odors can last forever! A friend of mine showed me what to do to get rid of nasty kitchen odors. Here’s a way to get rid of the winter chills and those nasty odors. Make a batch of spiced cider. Start with cider. Add one orange or tangerine sliced into 1/4-inch slices. Put it all in a crockpot on warm. It’s a great drink on a cold winter’s night!
Susanna
Winter preparedness
We’ve had several weather related power outages in winter. One outage lasted for three days. So we make sure that we’re prepared for them. Not only do we have batteries, candles and oil lamps, but we also have a hand crank radio and make sure our phones and tablets are fully charged before a storm hits. I also make sure that we have some meals that can be made on our gas grill. You wouldn’t think of grilling in February, but when that’s the only choice, it’s a welcome solution! I keep things like chicken pot pies available.
Deanna
Icy car windows
A cheap way to make sure that your car windows don’t ice over at night is to ice proof them with vinegar. It’s an acid that raises the melting point of water. I don’t spray it on. It could hurt your paint. I keep a bottle of vinegar and a rag in the car. Pour a little on the rag and wipe it on the window. If you forget to apply it and wake up to frozen windows, carefully pour just a little on the ice. It’ll melt away!
Jeff
Gift card extender
With people being afraid to shop and unable to visit, I received a number of gift cards for Christmas. In the past I looked at them as ‘found money’ and spent them quickly. This year I’ve decided to treat them just like I had bought them myself. My plan is to wait for sales to use them. That way I’ll get the most out of each card. Seems smart to me!
Lori