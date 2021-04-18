Spicy cereal savings
A tip I have is to add spices to cereal. We usually buy the plain rice cereal to cut back some on our sugar intake and just add a dash of cinnamon and sometimes nutmeg and stevia, along with banana or raisins if we have them. It elevates it quite a bit and keeps it from getting boring. Also, the plain cereals, i.e. rice or corn flakes, tend to be the cheaper ones.
Julie
Protect your hair and hair care budget
Kenneth, a famous hairdresser for First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, always emphasized that less was better. He said the best thing you can do for your hair is to dilute your shampoo. When I buy shampoo, I off load half of it into another bottle then fill both bottles with water. It still shampoos just fine. He said that a big mistake women make is they don’t rinse their hair really well after shampooing and by using shampoo full strength, it is harder to rinse out.
Von
Stretching your clothing budget
To stretch the clothing budget, consider what you can do with the past season’s clothes to make them different for next year. For instance, I have a two-piece dress suit. I really dislike the top, but I still like the skirt. I plan to give the top to Goodwill and find another top in black or beige to go with the skirt.
Another change that will alter the appearance and feel of a garment is to shorten a long skirt or long sleeves. Creative alterations or pairing items with something different can make older clothes feel new again.
Kay S.
No more slimy mushrooms
We all hate to pay high dollars for those fresh mushrooms and have them turn to mush in the fridge. Here’s a great tip for keeping them fresh up to a month! Take fresh unwashed mushrooms out of the cellophane covered package and place loose in a paper bag, roll open end loosely and place in fridge. No more slime!
Linda J in Raleigh
Enjoying your favorite restaurant recipes for less
I miss all my favorite restaurants! So I decided to do something about it. I’ve collected online recipes for all my favorite dishes. Everything from the biscuits at Cracker Barrel or Red Lobster to Alice Springs Chicken at Outback. I haven’t gotten them all perfect, but most are close enough so that I can handle being away from my favorite places for a little while longer.
Charlee
Stretching packaged meals
Packaged meals that you add hamburger or chicken to can be overly salty. Plus, you pay a lot per ounce. I usually add 1/4 cup of uncooked rice if it has rice in it. If it has pasta, I add a little more uncooked pasta. This not only stretches the meal, but also it makes it less salty. Most of us are already adding extras like chopped onion, carrots, peppers, canned or frozen corn, etc. to doctor up the meal. Don’t forget to add more liquid if you are putting in extra rice or pasta.
Debra
Clothing stain remover trick
Here’s a stain remover tip that is an old altar guild trick. If it turns out that you simply must use bleach on fine fabrics, try this. Instead of immersing the item in bleach water, dampen a rag in bleach and wave it over the stain. Often the fumes from the bleach is enough to do the job.
Terry L.
Before you pay for a service call
You can’t help but notice how complicated most of our appliances are getting.
Here’s a hint for all of us. Always save the manual that comes with appliances. Recently, my refrigerator’s ice dispenser stopped dispensing cubes, only crushed ice came through. I called the Maytag repair service and was told it would cost a minimum of $95 for them to come out, and then $95/hour plus the cost of parts. I declined their services.
My husband dug around and found the manual and the solution. It took five minutes to correct the problem and saved me at least $190. His repair didn’t cost one cent! I’ve been careless about saving these manuals. However, my husband is obsessive about it, and he saved the day.
Fran
Sticking to a travel budget
When my husband and I travel, we like the safety and convenience of using our debit card instead of carrying cash or using expensive credit cards. In order to keep track of what we are spending (all of those receipts can be confusing), I take a blank check book register and enter the beginning balance as the amount I have budgeted for spending money. I then deduct each expenditure from our budgeted amount as I make it. This keeps me on budget, keeps an accurate record of what I have spent, and lets me know how much money I have left to play with!
For people who prefer a digital system, you could simply create a spreadsheet or file on your phone to keep track.
Carol R. in Palmyra, NJ
Finding more affordable pet food
When buying pet food, check out the local Feed and Grain Store or Farmer’s Supply. I found dog food at half the price of Walmart and other retailers. Also, we have a guinea pig whose food is very expensive. I found guinea pig food about 1/8 of the price of Walmart! They also sell alfalfa cubes for horses which are the same as those you buy in much smaller quantities for guinea pigs at PetCo or Petsmart. A huge savings!
KF