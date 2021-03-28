Professional cleaning advice
My best friend has a cleaning business and she gave me a tip that works for her. For cleaning tubs/showers, use shampoo! I tried this and it works wonders. Those rings around the tub are “gone instantly.” Think about it. If it cuts oil and dirt from your hair, why wouldn’t it cut the body oils that are left in your tub? Also, I have not found anything that cleans glass shower doors like shampoo. Just be careful not to leave any on the floor. Wouldn’t want to cause any falls.
Shelia
Rotisserie chicken plus
Whenever we buy a rotisserie chicken, I remove the skin and bones and accumulated liquid in the container. Add it all to a kettle along with water to cover. (You may also add a couple of carrots, celery and a little onion to this if you want.) Cover. Bring to a boil and simmer about 45 minutes. Put in containers and freeze for free delicious broth.
Pam
Stiff line dried clothes?
I like to hang my clothes out on a clothesline, but my family does not like the rough feeling of towels and their clothes being stiff after hanging on the line. To remedy this problem, once the clothes are dry, I put them in the dryer with a fabric softener sheet and fluff the clothes for five minutes. The clothes come out soft, and my family is much happier.
Susan B.
Get the kids out!
My grandkids have been stuck doing school in their home. So I’ve started a weekly deal where I take them to the park for a picnic each Saturday. The park is mostly deserted and we’re not near anyone. No need to worry about COVID! The kids are happy to get out of the house. And my daughter is glad to have them out of the house for an hour or two!
Grandma Donna
Mossy roof?
This is a way to get rid of moss or mold on your roof and keep it away for several years. Apply baking soda fairly heavily, making the roof appear whitish. Leave it there and watch the moss disappear. It may take some time to work. The baking soda soaks into the shingles and changes the pH, making it inhospitable for the moss. You can also use this trick on wooden decks and concrete porches, patios, and steps. You may want to use a sifter to apply the soda more evenly.
Janet H.
Fresher veggies
Use a dish towel at the bottom of the crisper. Keeps veggies fresher and an easy clean up!
Brenda
Backyard swingsets
Are you looking to build a swingset? Make sure to check local Facebook groups as well as local selling groups. I frequently see sets listed for free. The person wanting the set just needs to come disassemble and take it away.
Jennifer
Finding a good used car
The cheapest way to check for good used cars is to get the word out among senior citizens. An older person who needs to stop driving will often sell a nice car for very little money. Most of these cars are in very good mechanical condition and tend to be nice, four-door sedans.
Another place to check is college campuses. Students will sell their nice cars for very little if they need the money for something else. My neighbor bought all four of their family cars this way.
Debbie
Natural weed killer
Pour sugar on plants that you want to kill. Sugar gets microbes into high gear; that is why teeth rot from sugars. The sugar actually improves the health of your soil long-term, but it will cause so much microbe action that the plant/root will overload and die. This is a great way to kill off stubborn thickets or vines, which you keep trimming back.
W.
Natural ant repellant
Ants will not cross cinnamon. Sprinkle some on window ledges and around doorways, and they will not come inside!
Heather O.
Do-it-yourself play structures
With everyone stuck at home, we’ve been encouraging our kids to get out of the house as much as possible. The older ones have built a snow fort. As soon as the snow melts, we’re going to build a play structure for the little ones. We’ll start with a slide and some swings. Maybe a small treehouse. I’m finding plans online and most look like they aren’t too difficult to do.
Shawn
Reducing spoiled food
Tired of throwing away food? Try putting a paper towel in everything that you have opened and don’t use right away. For instance, for lettuce, do not wash. Put in a sealable bowl, lay paper towel on top, then seal and turn upside down in refrigerator for storing. Similar for cheese and other veggies.
This method has saved me so much in wasted, spoiled foods. Try it. You be able to keep your food twice as long before it starts to spoil.
Analee
Keeping lost weight off
I always have trouble maintaining a lower weight after I diet. My daughter did as well until the last year or so. She started giving away her clothes as soon as they were too large for her. With no “fat clothes” to fall back on, you are required to eat less and exercise more.
Pat L.
Oven killer
I recently had the repairman come and check out our stove before the warranty expired. The repairman happened to mention that using the self-cleaning feature of the oven causes it to fail sooner. He explained that the self-cleaning feature heats the oven up to 800 degrees and using this feature will eventually cause the heating element of the oven to die prematurely. He told me I would extend the life of my oven if I cleaned it the old-fashioned way and not use the self-cleaning feature.
Jamie in Michigan
Outdoor treasures
As the weather gets better, I want to spend more time outdoors. Especially after last year’s quarantine. I’ve noticed that people are putting more and more good things out for trash pickup. Not sure if they’re afraid to go out to donate it to a thrift shop or what. But I’ve found a number of things that I would have purchased at a second-hand store just sitting at the curb waiting for pickup.
Stephanie
Extend the life of your mattress
It’s hard to remember to flip and turn your mattress, but it’s well known that this is the way to extend the use of this expensive part of your home. Use Daylight Savings time changes to help you remember. Spin in Spring so that the head is now at the foot of your bed. Flip in Fall to bring the underneath side to the top. Over the course of two years, your mattress will be back where it started.
Sharon F. in Coronado, CA
Reimagining my wardrobe
I have a daily walk in a shopping mall before the stores open. I always notice the display windows, and often see beautiful clothing. As I walk, I ponder what makes the clothes attractive to me, and it often comes down to a combination of colors I’ve never mixed, or of individual items I’ve never put together.
When I get home, I use what I have to get as close as I can to the effects I see at the shops. I get my clothing secondhand, so finding more ways to put them together stretches my dollars even further, especially when I get “new” looks for nothing more than a little time.
Bonny