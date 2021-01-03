Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.