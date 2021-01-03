Each week we at Dollar Stretcher publish a new batch of money-saving tips from our frugal readers that can help you stretch your dollars and live better…for less.
Best way to clean silver
Line a bowl with foil (shiny side up) and add baking soda and boiling water. Place your silver into the bowl and leave it there for 1/2 hour. Rinse off the soda.
Leah A.
Flyaway hair
I hate what the heat does to my skin and hair. They get so dry and uncomfortable. My skin cracks and my hair is full of static electricity. I use skin cream on my hands, arms, legs and feet. For my hair I’ve found that using a metal dog comb to comb my hair gets out any tangles and takes out the static electricity!
Emilie
Storing leftover gift wrap
While wrapping up the gift wrap, I discovered that the empty tube from one roll made an excellent container for the half used rolls. I sliced it open lengthwise, opened it up and slid the other roll in the tube. No tape, no unwound rolls. Why didn’t I think of this years ago?
Linda
After Christmas sales strategies
If you’re planning on venturing out for the after-Christmas sales, try this. Before you go, inventory your Christmas things. Know how much wrapping paper, ribbon, lights, etc., you already have. That way you’ll only buy the things that you need. Remember too that you’ll need to have somewhere to store the things you buy.
Alecia
Tangled Christmas lights
Are you sick of having one big ball of Christmas lights to go through and separate every year? Wrap your lights around empty paper towel rolls, and you can put each end of the plug inside the paper towel roll. They are nice and easy to store in your Christmas storage containers, too!
Charlene
Warm bedtime
Last year our electric blanket quit working. I wanted to wait for the end of season sale to replace it. So I came up with this solution to warm up the bed before I get in. It worked so well that I didn’t bother replacing that electric blanket! Take a washcloth and lightly moisten it. Put it in the microwave for just a few seconds. Usually less than 30. It’ll come out dry but warm to the touch. Put in under the covers where your feet will be. You’d be surprised how much warmer your bed will seem.
Jenna
For the birds
When making popped corn, use the unpopped kernels for bird feed. I use them with peanut butter and seeds on pinecones for bird treats!
Teresa M.
‘Fried’ bacon in the oven
To avoid grease splatters on the top of your stove or having to wash an extra splatter screen, simply put bacon in a cast iron skillet with the lid on in a preheated 450 degree oven for about 15 minutes. Remove the skillet, drain the bacon, and the oven stays clean and so does the top of your stove.
Enjoy now and/or you can crumble up the leftover bacon to use in omelets or other recipes. Simply put them in a freezer bag and use later. It’s especially efficient when you’ve already heated the oven for another dish.
G.
“Fly-Away” hair
Add a couple of drops of fabric softener to the rinse water after you wash your hairbrush, then let it dry without further rinsing. It helps control the static electricity in your hair caused by winter dryness.
M.
Easy dollar savings
Here’s an easy way to save some money. Buy your cleaning supplies at the dollar store or a janitorial supply store. Most cleaning products are made of a few common chemicals. The dollar store carries no-name brands that use the same ingredients as those that advertise. The janitorial supply has concentrated versions if you use a lot. You made need to mix the concentrate and use your old liquid hand soap pump, but the savings can be significant.
Lorie
Fight the ban on reusable grocery bags
Due to the pandemic, a lot of stores are not letting you take in your reusable shopping bags lest they be contaminated. Most stores simply provide you with disposable sacks, but Aldi does not. They charge you for their grocery sacks, either paper or plastic. But Aldi cashiers always put your purchases back in a shopping cart so you can sack them up yourself. So instead of purchasing more bags from Aldi, I simply wheel out the shopping cart once I’ve paid. I then put the food in my own bags or boxes, which I keep in the vehicle, thus saving the cost of buying any more grocery sacks. Also, those plastic faux milk crates you have for storage work well for this purpose.
Lynn
How to get new car savings
We just bought a new Camry and I did research before the purchase. I was amazed at how much the price varied from dealer to dealer. I did get a good deal from a co-worker’s brother who manages a dealership. He told me to buy at the end of the month. Sometimes, the individual dealers need to make their quota to get incentives on monthly save rebates from the manufacture. They will sometimes sell a vehicle at or below their cost to get their number and get a greater rebate.
Betty
Cold feet?
With our income being reduced we’ll be using less heat this winter. Instead of 68 degrees, we’re going to try to be comfortable at 62 degrees. I’ve taken some old mismatched socks to make rice bags for our feet. Also took some old knee socks to make some for around our necks (to be worn like a scarf while watching TV). Along with blankets, we hope that’s enough for the evenings. Pray for a mild winter!
Jeanette
Quarantine date night
My husband and I used to go out once a week for dinner and sometimes a drink or two. Our governor says that we can’t do that anymore. So we came up with this solution. We use a delivery service for one of our favorite restaurants. We’ll open a bottle of wine that I bought online. We may not be saving a lot of money this way, but I figure that our marriage is invaluable. So if it costs the same as going out, I figure it’s money well spent!
Lindsay
Invest in yourself!
One thing that this virus has taught me is that you need to look out for yourself in the job market. I managed to keep my job. But many friends lost theirs. One thing that protected me was that I keep learning new things in my field. So from now on, I’m going to make sure that I invest in myself each year. My company won’t pay for courses or certifications. But I’m going to do them anyway. And if my current boss won’t reward my new skills, I can always take them someplace else!
Ryan
Special kids’ rewards
We want to celebrate good report card, but going out to eat isn’t possible right now. So we decided to let our kids buy any dessert they wanted at the grocery store. I make a special dinner at home. We save money and our rewardee gets exactly what they want!
Ilsa
Taking stock
December is the perfect time to take inventory of your kitchen. Check out your pantry and look for items that will be expiring soon. Think of ways to use them up or donate them to a food pantry. Many people are struggling this year.
Taking advantage of what you’ve already got is one of the best ways to save!
Wendy
Dryer efficiency
Here’s a tip on increasing the efficiency of your dryer if you use fabric softener sheets. The fabric softener sheets put a coating on your lint screen. As the coating builds, the efficiency of your dryer decreases.
To test, place the screen under a faucet and allow water to drip onto the screen. If you have a build up of coating on the lint screen, the water will bead up instead of flowing through the screen. Simply wash the lint screen with soap and water, dry and you’re ready to go.
Ken C.
Casserole crud
When I have baked something in the oven, the casserole dish can almost require a chisel to get the baked-on residue off and get the dish clean. I have found by putting an inch of water in the bottom, covering the dish with my wet dishcloth and heating it in the microwave oven for about two minutes, the steam loosens the “crud” and it is so easy to wash after the water cools. This surely saves a lot of time and effort.
Something similar works with my slow cooker when it is empty. I put some water in the bottom, put the lid on and turn up the heat. After a time, it is much easier to clean.
S.
Do I have this spice?
When shopping or figuring out ingredients for a recipe, I would forget what spices and herbs that I had in my cupboard. Many times I would come home from the store with a new purchase, only to find that I already had it. I now keep a list of each container and add the expiration date. I no longer have to dig through my spice cupboard. I have used my list over and over again.
Donna B.