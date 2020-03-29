With the success of last weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Fox has decided to air the entire season on its networks.
In case you missed it, several NASCAR drivers are competing in a league where the races are run via video game. Three-time Daytona winner Denny Hamlin won last week’s inaugural event, which was well-received by a sports-deprived public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
I’ve read that other sports leagues are considering doing something similar, but I thought why wait for other leagues since I have a computer?
So I am going to play the 2020 MLB season using Out of the Park Baseball and focus on the Pittsburgh Pirates,
The game is text-based versus the more traditional arcade-style play, but it is very in-depth and the simulations are quite realistic.
I am the general manager of the Pirates and will play the 2020 season a day at a time and give updates here in a weekly or bi-weekly column until the MLB season returns.
Pittsburgh is not predicted to have a very good season in 2020 and the Pirates certainly got off to a rough start in my simulated league, going 0-3 at Tampa Bay in the opening series of the season.
Game 1: Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
A pair of former Pirates led the Rays to the victory on Opening Day. Charlie Morton tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out five to get the win. Austin Meadows had two hits and scored a run, while Ji-Man Choi clubbed a 2-run double off Pirates starter Chris Archer in the first inning.
Archer surrendered four runs on eight hits in 7 2/3 innings of work, striking out 10 and walking four. Adam Frazier was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Bryan Reynolds swatted a 2-run single in the sixth inning.
Game 2: Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 0
Former Pirates continued to shine as starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow threw 7 shutout innings and Meadows had an RBI single in the Rays’ second straight win. Glasnow fanned 12 batters and allowed just three hits –two to Revnolds, who doubled. Rays closer Nick Anderson picked up his second save in two chances.
Brandon Lowe gave Glasnow all the support he needed with a 2-run homer in the second inning off Joe Musgrove, who took the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits in his seven innings on the mound.
Game 3: Tampa Bay 1, Pittsburgh 0
Rays starter Brendan McKay tossed a 4-hit shutout and backup catcher Kevan Smith produced a run-scoring single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lead Tampa Bay to a 1-0 victory and series sweep. McKay struck out 12 batters, including getting Josh Bell three times. Bell was 0-for-10 in the series.
Smith knocked in Choi, who started the rally with a 2-out double off Pirates reliever Nick Burdi, who took the loss. Rookie Mitch Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing two walks and four hits, while striking out five. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates’ four hits.
Next up
The Pirates begin a 3-game series at Chicago, which has also started the season 0-3 after getting swept by Milwaukee.