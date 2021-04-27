HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,686 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,143,076 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,448 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 516 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 177,135 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,117 cases; 5,907 confirmed and 2,210 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,194 cases; 1,891 confirmed and 1,303 probable. Elk County reported 2,794 cases; 1,530 confirmed and 1,264 probable.
Clearfield County reported 24 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases. Elk County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported 135 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,069, in Elk County, 6,212, and in Jefferson County, 8,145 according to the Department of Health.
There were 57 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 26,129 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,373,088 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,038 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,876 cases and 169 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,230 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 287 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,403 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,064 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,453 cases and 67 deaths.