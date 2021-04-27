HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,333 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,139,390 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,495 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 517 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 177,135 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,093 cases; 5,886 confirmed and 2,207 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,189 cases; 1,890 confirmed and 1,299 probable. Elk County reported 2,793 cases; 1,530 confirmed and 1,263 probable.
Clearfield County reported 40 new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases. Jefferson County reported no new cases.
Clearfield County reported 135 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,037, in Elk County, 6,198, and in Jefferson County, 8,135 according to the Department of Health.
There were 84 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 26,072 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,364,133 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,028 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,876 cases and 166 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,182 cases and 219 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 287 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,403 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,059 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,442 cases and 67 deaths.