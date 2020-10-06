As waiver requests for immediate eligibility have been granted across college basketball at an unusually high rate, Nike Sibande stands as an outlier. In late September, the Pitt senior guard, who transferred to the program in June from Miami (Ohio), had his request denied by the NCAA.
Recently revealed documents have provided a glimpse at why, offering a look at an entangled, sometimes contentious process.
An Aug. 28 letter from Miami athletic director David Sayler to Pitt assistant athletic director for compliance Laura Fink, obtained by ESPN’s Jay Bilas, stated that Miami was not supportive of the waiver request and that Sibande, at the time of his departure, “indicated to the coaching staff and administration that he sought a bigger stage on which to prepare for the NBA.” In his letter, Sayler added that Sibande was in good standing with the team and was welcome to return for the 2020-21 academic year.
In ESPN’s story, it had originally been told by Miami coach Jack Owens and associate athletic director of compliance Brad Corbin that Sibande alleged in the waiver request that Miami had “run him off,” but that he had a scholarship available to him should he choose to return for his senior year.
Sayler’s response followed Pitt’s original request to the NCAA, which was filed on Aug. 13.
In Fink’s letter, the Panthers’ case for immediate eligibility for Sibande was outlined. Much of the reasoning for it stemmed from the birth of Sibande’s daughter, Oaklynn, on Sept. 5, 2019, which created a set of mitigating circumstances Pitt believes distinguishes Sibande from traditional transfers, who have to sit out one season after moving from one school to another, in adherence with NCAA rules. Those circumstances, as Pitt outlined, included shared responsibilities raising his daughter — Sibande’s daughter and her mother moved to Pittsburgh shortly after Sibande arrived — and timing, as Oaklynn was born 10 days after Miami’s fall semester started last year and Sibande feared that transferring at that time and becoming a midyear enrollee at another school would threaten his chance at immediate eligibility.
Additionally, his responsibilities as a young father were complicated, Pitt argued, by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Jan. 28, several weeks before sporting events across the country were canceled, Miami had a game against Central Michigan postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns.
“This experience made Nike realize more than ever that he wanted to create a safe and nurturing environment for his daughter,” Fink wrote in her letter to the NCAA. “Nike aimed to find a new home and school in an area that is prioritizing the health of its citizens”
In its request to the NCAA, Pitt noted that Allegheny County has one hospital bed for approximately every 171 residents while Butler County, Ohio, where Miami’s campus is located, has one hospital bed for approximately every 484 residents, prompting Pitt to argue it is “much better equipped to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases, thus the basis of its appeal to Nike and his family.”
In its appeal to the NCAA, dated Sept. 24, Pitt reiterated the mitigating circumstances it presented one month earlier while adding that Sibande met all the guidelines for a male athlete transferring due to the birth of a child — that is, he transferred at the first opportunity after the birth of a child, he is sharing day-to-day child care responsibilities and the school he is attending is the closest institution to his child that offered a participation opportunity.
Pitt also cited a previous case in which an athlete, much like Sibande, had a child born near the beginning of the academic year and transferred at the end of the academic year. That athlete’s request for eligibility was originally denied, but was overturned on appeal.
In the final part of its appeal, the university again turned to the ongoing global pandemic as a rationale.
“The transfer waiver guidelines are a helpful starting point, but the pandemic has forced many to make difficult decisions that do not necessarily fit neatly within the guidelines, but are still worthy of leniency,” Fink wrote. “For this reason, Pitt asks the appeals committee to provide flexibility in Nike’s case.”
Sibande was one of just seven players (of more than 100) who had a request for immediate eligibility denied.
Pitt officials, according to ESPN, expect to receive a ruling on their appeal in “the coming weeks.”
Last season, Sibande, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the RedHawks. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he averaged a career-best 16.1 points per game and earned third-team all-MAC honors.
At Pitt, he was expected to be an immediate contributor in a thin backcourt featuring just two healthy scholarship players, junior Xavier Johnson and sophomore Ithiel Horton, who are exclusively guards.