CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield’s Hunter Dixon is a true gamer. The quiet, unassuming lefty just goes out and gets the job done.
He did the same on Monday in a 9-2 victory over host Curwensville, though he threw quite a few more pitches than his last start.
Dixon threw 101 pitches against the Tide, allowing just one earned run and one walk, while striking out nine in six innings of work.
“His pitch count was up today for the number of innings he threw,” said Bison head coach Sid Lansberry. “But you can’t expect a Huntingdon performance (77 pitches, complete game) every time out. Every game he starts, he keeps us in the game and gives us a chance to win. It was a great game by him. He gives 100 percent all the time.”
Dixon and Tide starter Jake Mullins were locked in a pitching duel for the first three innings.
Curwensville struck first scoring a run in the bottom of the third. Shane Sunderlin singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. A single by Thad Butler moved Sunderlin to third.
The Tide tried a double steal but Butler got thrown out at second and Sunderlin only made it halfway down the baseline before retreating back to third. Mullins singled to bring home Sunderlin and give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
But the lead didn’t last long.
After getting two quick groundouts to start the top of the fourth inning, Mullins struggled to put together strikes, walking the next two batters and hitting the third to load the bases.
Two more walks followed before Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski brought Tyler Lee on in relief. Lee also struggled to find the strike zone, walking three more batters to give Clearfield a 5-0 lead.
Sunderlin replaced Lee, and allowed a two-run single to Karson Rumsky before getting a pop out to the mound to end the frame.
“We had one bad inning,” Harzinski said. “We just couldn’t find the strike zone. I don’t think there is much more you can say that that. We had a couple of hits, but it was just one bad inning.
“We can’t dwell on this. We have another game tomorrow and we just have to get back to it.”
Mullins left the game giving up five runs on two hits and five walks.
“He wasn’t missing bad, he was just missing a little bit,” said Harzinski. “He had been cruising up until that point. Our hats off to the other guys who came in and threw strikes and kept us in the game.”
Curwensville scored a lone run in the bottom of the fourth after Matt Brown reached on an error. He moved to second on a walk by Jake McCracken before another error on a ball hit by Sunderlin plated Brown to cut the score to 7-2.
Clearfield tacked on its final two runs in the top of the fifth as Cole Bloom reached on a fielder’s choice and Nolan Barr drew a walk. An error at short allowed both runs to score, widening the lead to 9-2.
“We had some guys get some key hits,” said Lansberry. “We can’t expect 11 walks all the time. But we preach to the guys to be patient at the plate and some times it pays off.
“I think we are matched pretty evenly. We play Curwensville in summer and fall ball and we thought it was going to be a close game. And it was a close game up until that fourth inning. We have to play them again. It may be a different story.”
McCracken and Jayson Rowles combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game on a positive note for the Tide.
Kyle Elensky threw a scoreless seventh for the Bison.
“I thought Jake was throwing a great game there until he lost it,” Lansberry said. “Mysteriously he just lost it all the sudden. He had two outs and nobody one and then walks six guys. We only had one hit in the inning. That was the difference in the game was that one inning.”
Clearfield improved to 3-4-1 overall. The Bison host Penns Valley today.
Curwensville dropped to 3-3 overall.
The Tide travel to Johnsonburg this afternoon.
Clearfield—9
Barr 2b 3201, Elensky 3b-p 2101, Billotte cf 4111, Prestash 1b-3b 3000, Rumsky ss 4022, Dixon p-1b 3000, Coudriet cr 0100, Gearhart lf 3100, Bailor c 3010, Domico cr 0100, Bloom rf 3211. Totals: 28-9-5-6.
Curwensville—2
Mullins p-ss 4021, Hoover c 3000, Wilson 1b 3000, Brown dh 3100, Fegert lf-cf-lf 0000, McCracken cf-p-cf 2000, Lee 2b-p-2b 3000, Sunderlin 3b-p-3b 3110, Graham rf 2000, Butler ss-2b-3b-lf 2010, Rowles lf 1000. Totals: 26-2-4-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 720 0—9 5 4
Curwensville 001 100 0—2 4 1
Errors—Gearhart, Bailor, Barr, Rumsky. Mullins. HBP—Bailor (by Mullins). SAC—Graham. SB—Elensky, Billotte, Rumsky, Domico, Bloom. Sunderlin.
Pitching
Clearfield: Dixon—6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. Elensky—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO. Lee—0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Sunderlin—1 IP 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. McCracken—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Rowles—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Dixon (3-1). LP—Mullins (1-1).