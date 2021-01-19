“Trust us. We will create fair, impartial districts so that appellate court judges will be elected from rural areas of the state as well as urban areas.”
That is what Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Legislature are saying to voters as they steamroll a proposed Constitutional amendment that would change how voters choose those judges.
We choose judges for the Superior, Commonwealth and Supreme courts by electing them statewide.
Most of the time, voters have no idea about the qualifications of statewide appellate court candidates. The state Bar Association rates the candidates, but the current system does favor large cities. When voters see “Pittsburgh” or “Allentown” listed as a candidate’s hometown, is it surprising that voters from in and around Pittsburgh and Allentown vote for those candidates?
Not at all.
If everyone in or around Stump Creek or Kersey voted for an appellate court candidate who lived in either of those two small towns, the big-city candidates would still win out. It is a numbers game and, by and large, big-city voters vote Democratic.
So the Republican-controlled Legislature, stung by rulings from the Democrat-dominated state Supreme Court that might have allowed more Democrats to vote in 2020— legally — than Republicans, are trying to lock up Pennsylvania as a GOP-only state, even though Pennsylvania Democrats outnumber Republicans.
By a 13-12 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats in dissent, the House Judiciary Committee approved a proposed change that would elect judges by districts.
Good.
What districts?
“We haven’t figured that out yet. Trust us; we’ll be fair!” say the Republicans.
Ah-yup. Sure.
If Republicans really want to be fair, election “districts” already exist. We now use them to elect members to Congress. Those same districts could be used to elect appellate court jurists, too, with some transparent use of figures and a possible change in the numbers of judges for each of those appellate courts.
But, no.
Let’s trust the legislators. Remember the infamous 2005 unconstitutional pay raise the lawmakers gave themselves? Remember the robbery the Legislature has perpetrated upon drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike by forcing the Turnpike Commission to pay the state money from its tolls instead of increasing broad-based taxes?
By-districts election of appellate court judges is a good idea.
But well before we vote, we should know all about those districts and the effects of using them on the courts that keep us free — or not.
— Denny Bonavita