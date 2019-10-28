When I found out Wednesday’s District 6 Class A Championship game between the Moshannon Valley and West Branch girls soccer teams got moved to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Mountaineer Stadium, I was ecstatic for both schools and quite honestly, myself.
The game was originally slated for Altoona’s Mansion Park and most likely a 7:30 p.m. kick, but was moved when Philipsburg-Osceola offered to host the game.
Kudos to P-O Athletic Director Bob Mann and his assistant Matt Curtis for offering to bring the game closer for both fan bases and to District 6 for making the move, which makes a lot of sense.
“It works out better for everybody,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “It’s going to draw in a bigger crowd because it isn’t that far away for either team. And I think P-O’s field is fantastic and I like the way the stadium is set up.”
Truth be told, it works out for me too.
Now I won’t have to travel all the way to Altoona and likely have to stop at Sheetz or McDonald’s to do my story and hope I have a good enough signal to send back a couple photos (and make deadline).
Last year when West Branch went into penalty kicks after the D-6 title game ended up tied after double overtime, I didn’t have enough time to get a story and photos back on deadline and the main story ran a day late.
Now we can be sure that one of these program’s first district titles will get the coverage it deserves.
And both fanbases and plenty of other area soccer fans can some out in full force not having to worry about an hour-plus drive home at 10 o’clock at night on a work/school night.
“We really cannot thank Bob Mann and Matt Curtis and the Philipsburg-Osceola administration enough,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “To build a beautiful stadium like that and allow us to use it, not just for the game but for practices. That’s huge.
“That’s community, and that’s what soccer brings about. They went out on a limb for us and PIAA allowed it and we’re just ever so grateful for that.”