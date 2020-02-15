ALTOONA — The Glendale wrestling team won the overall team title at the District 6 class 2A Tournament Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse with 175.5 points to outdistance runner-up Bald Eagle Area by 11 points.
Huntingdon (158.5), Forest Hills (155.5) and Penns Valley (150.5) rounded out the Top 5.
“This was the first year in I don’t know how many years where the team title was so much fun,” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said. “You had Bald Eagle in first, then Forest Hills, then Westmont and Huntingdon, Philipsburg-Osceola. You are constanstly checking your phone and looking at Flo and seeing what was going on. It was a lot of fun.”
Glendale crowned two champs in Brock McMillen (132) and Cory Johnston (220) and Dubler was named Coach of the Year in a vote by his peers.
“That was cool,” Dubler said. “My peers voted for me and I’m really grateful for that because there are a lot of good coaches in District 6. There are a lot of good coaches that put in a lot of hours, so this is an honor. It’s something that I’l never forget.”
St. Joseph’s had the most individual champs with four in Zack Witmer (138), Caleb Dowling (152), Keegan Rothrock (160) and Tyler Stoltzfus (170).
Forest Hills was the only other squad in the 26-team tournament to claim multiple titles with three. Easton Toth was first at 113, Jackson Arrington won at 126 and Erik Gibson took the crown at 145, earning the Outstanding Wrestler Award as well.
The rest of the champions were BEA’s Coen Bainey (106), Huntingdon’s Roland Mills (120), Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer (182), Westmont Hilltops’s Tanner Dluhos (195) and Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty (285).
District 6 Class 2A Wrestling
Day 2
Team Standings
1. Glendale, G, 175.5. 2. Bald Eagle Area, BEA, 164.5. 3. Huntingdon, H, 158.5. 4. Forest Hills, FH, 155.5. 5. Penns Valley, PV, 150.5. 6. Westmont Hilltop, WH, 149. 7. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 145. 8. St. Joseph’s, SJ, 136. 9. Tyrone, T, 111. 10. Marion Center, MC, 106.5. 11. Bellwood-Antis, BA, 97.5. 12. Richland, R, 95. 13. Mount Union, MU, 81.5. 14. West Branch, WB, 73.5. 15. Central, C, 72.5. 16. Central Cambria, CC, 58.5. 17. Ligonier Valley, LV, 56. 18. Cambria Heights, CH, 55. 19. Claysburg-Kimmel, CK, 49. 20. Penn Cambria, PC, 48. 21. Blairsville, B, 30. 22. United, U, 28. 23. Southern Huntingdon, SH, 24. 24. Bishop McCort, BM, 22. 25. Moshannon Valley, MV, 18. 26. Juniata Valley, JV, 13.
Consolation Round 4
106—Chase Fleshman, PV, dec. Peirson Price, MU, 12-5. Jude Martyak, FH, pinned Caden Milne, R, 1:58. Landon Dunsmore, H, pinned Cam Stewart, MC, 2:59. Kaleb Sallurday, WB, pinned Ethan Christie, WH, 1:16.
113—Justin Darlington, PV, dec. Jeffre Pifer, BEA, 4-2 SV. Liam Cornetto, MC, pinned James Brown, LV, 3:35. Bryce Beatty, MU, pinned Tyler Beisinger, C, 2:09. Nick Coudriet, PO, dec. Ethan Zukus, R, 6-1.
120—Tanner Kushner, WH, maj. dec. Justin Poruban, PC, 9-1. Austin Syfert, R, pinned Carter Gilmore, MC, 1:52. Nick Bryan, PO, dec. Tony Dipaola, FH, 7-5. Caden Chilcote, MU, dec. Jake Ball, MV, 4-0.
126—Isaac Westrick, CH, dec. Adam Blauser, B, 7-1. Caden Reamer, H, pinned Nick Kost, BA, 2:01. Nate Long, PV, dec. Grace Stem. BEA, 6-5. Daniel Lezer, CC, pinned Scott Frantz, PO, 3:36.
132—Roy Dunn, WH, dec. Mason Walls, T, 6-2. Gabe Dunkelberger, PO, maj. dec. Morgan McDivitt, H, 18-5. Ryan Harbert, LV, tech fall Mitchell Dishong, U, 16-1, 4:18. Cole Claycomb, CK, dec. Alex Richner, MV, 6-4 SV.
138—Zane Blackburn, WH, dec. Zander Ballock, BEA, 6-4 SV. Cade Keithley, CK, tech fall John Myers, WB, 15-0, 2:56. Adam McCullough, CC, dec. Garret Misiura, G, 4-2 SV. Dustin Flinn, FH, dec. Chandler Lauer, H, 6-5.
145—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Landon Bungo, BA, 2:04. Adam Lechleitner, CC, tech fall Aaron Myers, WB, 16-0, 3:28. Jalen Kovac, CH, dec. Micah Fetterolf, PV, 13-6. Austin Foster, PO, pinned Nathan Little, PC, 0:44.
152—Aiden Taylor, BA, maj. dec. Baine Seilhamer, G, 8-0. Wyatt Campbell, SH, maj. dec. Tanner Hall, C, 13-3. Drew Koleno, BEA, dec. Alex Dunkelberger, PO, 12-6. Will Herring, WB, dec. Braden Phister, PC, 8-4.
160—Alex Taylor, BA, pinned Michael Vasbinder, FH, 0:26. Cole Felker, PV, dec. Kyrie Miller, LV, 8-2. Noah Foltz, BEA, pinned Lane Kocher, C, 0:27. Briar Deline, H, dec. Hunter Holbay, WH, 9-3.
170—Jake Davis, PC, dec. Dom Shaw, PO, 6-3. Isaac Watson, JV, pinned Dristen Wolfe, PV, 4:09. Tyce Cantolina, WB, pinned Felice Panebianco, WH, 2:25. Gage Peters, H, pinned Michael Fowkes, C, 2:23.
182—Brady Proctor, BEA, dec. Kole Lichtenfels, BM, 7-2. Zack Lash, T, pinned Ryan Shaw, FH, 0:48. Ethan Kubat, CC, pinned Will Harkleroad, MU, 0:54. Ethan Yingling, WB, maj. dec. Keegan Whitfield, MC, 19-6.
195—Dominic Carracciolo, BA, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 1:41. David Honan, MV, pinned Cody Mocek, B, 4:58. Clayton Arnold, MU, dec. Chandler Burns, BEA, 9-2. Brody Pyles, SH, pinned Ethan Eicher, C, 0:41.
220—Gunner Singleton, H, pinned Rylee Brungart, PV, 2:47. Austin Wagner, PC, maj. dec. Noah Gresh, WH, 9-0. Gabriel Kennedy-citeroni, B, pinned Jason Barr, T, 1:24.Zane Miller, CH, pinned Nate Jennings, BA, 4:47.
285—Max Clevenger, U, pinned Brad Miller, B, 2:11. Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Nathan Beers, MV, 1:26. Kyle Jasper, G, pinned Mike Dawson, 0:16. Wyatt Holsinger, C, pinned Parker Allen, T, 3:25.
Semifinals
106—Coen Bainey, H, tech fall Korry Walls, T, 16-0, 5:22. Jaxon Matthews, C, dec. Josh Harbert, LV, 9-4.
113—Hunter Walk, T, maj. dec. Zeke Dubler, G, 11-0. Easton Toth, FH, dec. Zach Brandis, CC, 7-2.
120—Cooper Gilham, BEA, dec. Ashton Sipes, T, 4:57. Roland Mills, H, pinned Ian Crouch, C, 5:54.
126—Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Gavin Stewart, MC, 1:11. Suds Dubler, G, dec. Conner Polacek, WH, 5-0.
132—Brock McMillen, G, dec. Hunter Armstrong, MC, 6-4. Ammon Ohl, SJ, dec. Noah Teeter, FH, 4-0.
138—Zack Witmer, SJ, maj. dec. Allen Mangus, R, 16-3. Clayton Royer, PV, pinned Chase Chapman, PO, 5:23.
145—Erik Gibson, FH, tech fall Noah Korenoski, WH, 19-3, 4:37. Gage McClenahan, BEA, dec. Cooper Warshel, R, 5-2.
152—Caleb Dowling, SJ, maj. dec. Ryan Weyandt, FH, 14-6. Malachi Duvall, PV, maj. dec. Hudson Holbay, WH, 12-4.
160—Keegan Rothrock, SJ, maj. dec. Kobe Harr, CK, 13-0. Hunter Weitoish, PO, dec. Ethan Marcozzi, BM, 4-3 SV.
170—Tyler Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Alex Weaver, T, 1:33. Jacob Sabol, R, maj. dec. Zach Weakland, CH, 11-2.
182—Myles Baney, H, dec. Mason Muto, WH, 4-2. Andrew Sharer, PV, dec. Ian Eckenrode, CH, 14-11.
195—Tanner Dluhos, WH, pinned Zack Peck, H, 4:31. Seth Dudurich, G, dec. Parker Moore, PO, 11-9.
220—Jake Ryan, MU, pinned Tyler Anderson, PO, 2:59. Cory Johnston, G, dec. David Close, BEA, 5-0.
285—Marvin Beatty, MC, pinned JD Black, R, 4:13. Evan Pellegrine, BA, dec. Max Yonko, WH, 5-1.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106—Fleshman, PV, dec. Martyak, FH, 6-4 SV. Dunsmore, H, tech fall Sallurday, WB, 15-0, 3:19.
113—Cornetto, MC, dec. Darlington, PV, 7-1. Beatty, MC, pinned Coudriet, PO, 4:58.
120—Kushner, WH, dec. Syfert, R, 5-0. Bryan, PO, maj. dec. Chilcote, MU, 12-2.
126—Reamer, H, dec. Westrick, CH, 4-1. Long, PV, pinned Lazer, CC, 1:38.
132—Dunn, WH, dec. Dunkelberger, PO, 3-0. R. Harbert, LV, pinned Claycomb, 2:14.
138—Keithley, CK, maj. dec. Blackburn, WH, 12-0. Flinn, FH, dec. McCullough, CC, 15-0, 2:43.
145—Rutter, G, tech fall Lechleitner, CC, 15-0, 2:43. Foster, PO, dec. Kovac, CH, 6-1.
152—Ai. Taylor, BA, dec. Campbell, SH, 5-0. Koleno, BEA, dec. Herring, WB, 8-3.
160—Al. Taylor, BA, maj. dec. Felker, PV, 10-2. Foltz, BEA, pinned Deline, H, 4:47.
170—Davis, PC, dec. Watson, JV, 4-2. Peters, H, dec. Cantolina, WB, 7-2.
182—Lash, T, pinned Proctor, BEA, 3:48. Yingling, WB, dec. Kubat, CC, 7-2.
195—Caracciolo, BA, dec. Honan, MV, 4-2. Arnold, MU, pinned Pyles, SH, 0:46.
220—Wagner, PC, dec. Singleton, H, 3-2. Kennedy-citeroni, B, dec. Z. Miller, CH, 4-0.
285—Clevenger, U, dec. Klinger, PO, 3-2. Jasper, G, pinned Holsinger, C, 1:38.
Consolation Semifinals
106—K. Walls, T, dec. Fleshman, PO, 6-2. Dunsmore, H, dec. J. Harbert, LV, 9-6 SV.
113—Cornetto, MC, dec. Brandis, CC, 3-1 SV. Beatty, MU, dec. Z,. Dubler, G, 9-3.
120—Crouch, C, dec. Kushner, WH, 3-0. Sipes, T, maj. dec. Bryan, PO, 10-1.
126—Polacek, WH, maj. dec. Reamer, H, 9-0. Stewart, MC, maj. dec. Long, PV, 17-3.
132—Teeter, FH, dec. Dunn, WH, 9-4. Armstrong, MC, pinned R. Harbert, LV, 0:49.
138—Chapman, PO, maj. dec. Keithley, ck, 17-4. Mangus, R, dec. Flinn, FH, 3-1.
145—Warshel, R, dec. Rutter, G, 2-1. Korenoski, WH, maj. dec. Foster, PO, 9-0.
152—Ai. Taylor, BA, dec. Hu. Holbay, WH, 3-1. Weyandt, FH, pinned Koleno, BEA, 2:24.
160—Marcozzi, BM, dec. Al. Taylor, BA, 3-1 SV. Harr, CK, dec. Foltz, BEA, 4-3.
170—Weaver, T, pinned Davis, PC, 4:40. Peters, H, pinned Weakland, CH, 2:10.
182—Eckenrode, CH, pinned Lash, T, 3:12. Yingling, WB, dec. Muto, WH, 4-1 TB2.
195—Moore, PO, pinned Caracciolo, BA, 4:59. Peck, H, pinned Arnold, MU, 3:55.
220—Close, BEA, pinned Wagner, PC, 2:16. Kennedy-citeroni, B, dec. Anderson, PO, 2-0.
285—Black, R, dec. Clevenger, U, 3-1 SV. Jasper, G, pinned Yonko, WH, 1:27.
7th-place matches
106—Sallurday, WB, dec. Martyak, FH, 4-0.
113—Coudriet, PO, pinned Darlington, PV., 1:28.
120—Chilcote, MU, pinned Syfert, 4:08.
126—Lazer, CC, pinned Westrick, CH, 2:18.
132—Claycomb, CK, dec. G. Dunkelberger, PO, 5-2.
138—McCullough, CC, dec. Blackburn, WH, 7-0.
145—Lechleitner, CC, dec. Kovac, CH, 4-1.
152—Herring, WB, dec. Campbell, SH, 5-3.
160—Felker, PV, maj. dec. Deline, H, 11-2.
170—Watson. JV, dec. Cantolina, WB, 10-5.
182—Kubat, CC, dec. Proctor, BEA, 7-0.
195—Honan, MV, pinned Pyles, SH, 2:09.
220—Singleton, H, maj. dec. Miller, 16-4.
285—Klinger, PO, pinned Holsinger, C, 2:24.
5th-place matches
106—J. Harbert, LV, dec. Fleshman, PV,
113—Z. Dubler, G, dec. Brandis, CC, 6-4.
120–Kushner, WH, maj. dec. Bryan, PO, 13-0.
126—Long, PV, pinned Reamer, H, 3:34.
132—R. Harbert, LV, dec. Dunn, WH, 3-0.
138—Keithley,, CK, dec. Flinn, FH, 4-0.
145—Rutter, G, tech fall Foster, PO, 16-0, 4:19.
152—Hu. Holbay, WH, pinned Koleno, BEA, 2:24.
160—Al. Taylor, BA, pinned Foltz, BEA, 2:09.
170—Weakland, CH, pinned Davis, PC, 3:39.
182—Muto, WH, dec. Lash, T, 5-4.
195—Caracciolo, BA, dec. Arnold, MU, 7-1.
220—Wagner, PC, dec. Anderson, PO, 2-1.
285—Clevenger, U, pinned Yonko, WH, 4:56.
3rd-place matches
106—Walls, T, dec. Dunsmore, H, 2-1.
113—Cornetto, MC, dec. Beatty, MU, 5-4.
120—Crouch, C, dec. Sipes, T, 5-3.
126—Stewart, MC, dec. Polacek, WH, 4-2 TB2.
132—Teeter, FH, dec. Armstrong, MC, 8-3.
138—Chapman, PO, dec, Mangus, R, 5-1.
145—Warshel, R, dec. Korenoski, WH, 3-1 OT.
152—Weyandt, FH, maj. dec. Ai. Taylor, BA, 9-0.
160—Marcozzi, BM, dec. Harr, CK, 3-2.
170—Weaver, T, pinned Peters, H, 1:29.
182—Eckenrode, CH, dec. Yingling, WB, 5-4.
195—Moore, PO, dec. Peck, H, 15-8.
220—Close, BEA, pinned Kennedy-citeroni, B, 4:05.
285—Black, R, dec. Jasper, G, 3-2 UTB.
Championship Finals
106—Bainey, BEA, pinned Matthews, C, 0:19.
113—Toth, FH, dec. H. Walk, T, 4-0.
120—Mills, H, dec. Gilham, BEA, 2-1.
126—Arrington, FH, dec. S. Dubler, G, 5-1.
132—McMillen, G, forfeit over Ohl, SJ.
138—Witmer, SJ, dec. Royer, PV, 4-1.
145—Gibson, FH, dec, McClenahan, BEA, 5-2.
152—Dowling, SJ, dec. Duvall, PV, 8-3.
160—Rothrock, SJ, dec. Weitoish, PO, 9-7 SV.
170—Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Sabol, R, 3:43.
182—Sharer, PV, pinned Baney, H, 3:03.
195—Dluhos, WH, pinned Dudurich, G, 4:43.
220—Johnston, G, dec. Ryan, MU, 5-4.
285—Beatty, MC, pinned Pellegrine, BA, 2:25.