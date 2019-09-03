HOUTZDALE — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. announced receipt of donations to the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) and Clearfield County Children, Youth, and Family Services.
Shaw reported that SCI Houtzdale staff participated in a Pajama Drive for the CAC-CC and Clearfield County Children, Youth, and Family Services as a way to give back to the community. In total 143 pairs of pajamas were donated to these organizations. Shaw thanked the staff of SCI Houtzdale for participating in this drive and providing these pajamas to these two organizations. Shaw said these donations will be available to children in Clearfield County who do not have pajamas or are in need of additional pajamas. Shaw explained that when children come into care many children do not have personal items such as pajamas and these donations will provide comfort to the children who receive them.
Shaw reported the CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration and support of the Clearfield County Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) and community members. Shaw stated the Clearfield County MDIT is comprised of representatives from local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, Children, Youth, and Family Services, CenClear, Victim Services Providers, and a medical expert. Anyone with knowledge or information about a crime is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700.
