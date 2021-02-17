District 6 Section 2 Tournament

Class 2A

Team Standings and Key

1. Penns Valley, PV, 134.5. 2. Bald Eagle Area, BEA, 128. 3. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 124. 4. West Branch, WB, 66. 5. St. Joseph's Academy, SJ, 40.5

Preliminaries

138—Mason Reese, BEA, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 2:31.

160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, maj. dec. Josh Hershbine, SJ, 18-10.

Semifinals

106—Landon Bainey, WB, bye. Lucas Fye, BEA, dec. Colten Shunk, PV 5-0.

113—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Landen Pase, WB, 2:32. Scotty Frantz, PO, pinned Chase Fleshman, PV, 5:54.

120—Marcus Gable, PO, bye. Hunter Gardner, BEA, bye.

126—Cooper Gilham, BEA, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 3:57. James Darlington, PV dec. Nick Coudriet, PO, 7-2.

132—Ty Watson, PV, dec. Drake Holderman, BEA, 7-0. Zack Witmer, SJ, pinned Ben, Gutskey, PO, 0:47.

138—Ammon Ohl, SJ,. Austin Foster, PO, pinned Nate Long, PV, 1:58.

145—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. John Myers, WB, 2-0. Jeffre Pifer, BEA, pinned Noah Fetterolf, PV, 2:30.

152—Dristen Wolfe, PV, bye. Heath Basalla, BEA, bye.

160—Hunter Weitoish, PO, pinned Cantolina, WB, 3:10. Noah Foltz, BEA, dec. Cole Felker, PV, 4-2 SV.

172—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 0:29. Brady Proctor, BEA, dec, Logan Folmar, WB, 9-2.

189—Hayes Jones, WB, bye. Hunter Lyons, PV, dec. Dom Shaw, PO, 3-2.

215—Parker Moore, PO, bye. Ethan Yingling, WB, bye.

285—Ben Sharer, PV, bye. Chase Klinger, PO, bye.

Consolation Semifinals

138—Long, PV, pinned Johnson, WB, 1:25.

160—Felker, PV, pinned Hershbine, SJ, 0:24.

Third-place

113—Fleshman, PV, dec. Pase, WB, 7-1.

126—Coudriet, PO, dec. Sallurday, WB, 11-7.

132—Holderman, BEA, pinned Gustkey, PO, 1:55. 

138—Long, PV, dec. Reese, BEA, 10-5.

145—Fetterolf, PV, tech fall Myers, WB, 16-0, 4:56.

172—Folmar, WB, pinned Richtscheit, PO, 2:49.

Finals

106—L. Bainey, WB, maj. dec. Fye, BEA, 10-0.

113—C. Bainey, BEA, pinned Frantz, PO, 0:44.

120—Gable, PO, pinned Gardner, BEA, 2:45.

126—Gilham, BEA, maj. dec. Darlington, PV, 16-2.

132—Witmer SJ, maj. dec. Watson, PV, 10-2.

138—Ohl, SJ, tech fall Foster, PO, 17-2, 4:23.

145—Hughes, PO, dec. Pifer, BEA, 4-2 SV.

152—Wolfe, PV dec. Basalla, BEA, 6-0.

160—Weitoish, PO, dec. Foltz, BEA, 4-0.

172—DuVall, PV, pinned Proctor, BEA, 1:19.

189—Lyons, PV, pinned Jones, WB, 4:27.

215—Yingling, WB, dec, Moore, PO, 8-5.

285—Sharer, PV, dec. Klinger, PO, 2-1.

