District 6 Section 2 Tournament
Class 2A
Team Standings and Key
1. Penns Valley, PV, 134.5. 2. Bald Eagle Area, BEA, 128. 3. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 124. 4. West Branch, WB, 66. 5. St. Joseph's Academy, SJ, 40.5
Preliminaries
138—Mason Reese, BEA, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 2:31.
160—Tyce Cantolina, WB, maj. dec. Josh Hershbine, SJ, 18-10.
Semifinals
106—Landon Bainey, WB, bye. Lucas Fye, BEA, dec. Colten Shunk, PV 5-0.
113—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Landen Pase, WB, 2:32. Scotty Frantz, PO, pinned Chase Fleshman, PV, 5:54.
120—Marcus Gable, PO, bye. Hunter Gardner, BEA, bye.
126—Cooper Gilham, BEA, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 3:57. James Darlington, PV dec. Nick Coudriet, PO, 7-2.
132—Ty Watson, PV, dec. Drake Holderman, BEA, 7-0. Zack Witmer, SJ, pinned Ben, Gutskey, PO, 0:47.
138—Ammon Ohl, SJ,. Austin Foster, PO, pinned Nate Long, PV, 1:58.
145—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. John Myers, WB, 2-0. Jeffre Pifer, BEA, pinned Noah Fetterolf, PV, 2:30.
152—Dristen Wolfe, PV, bye. Heath Basalla, BEA, bye.
160—Hunter Weitoish, PO, pinned Cantolina, WB, 3:10. Noah Foltz, BEA, dec. Cole Felker, PV, 4-2 SV.
172—Malachi DuVall, PV, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 0:29. Brady Proctor, BEA, dec, Logan Folmar, WB, 9-2.
189—Hayes Jones, WB, bye. Hunter Lyons, PV, dec. Dom Shaw, PO, 3-2.
215—Parker Moore, PO, bye. Ethan Yingling, WB, bye.
285—Ben Sharer, PV, bye. Chase Klinger, PO, bye.
Consolation Semifinals
138—Long, PV, pinned Johnson, WB, 1:25.
160—Felker, PV, pinned Hershbine, SJ, 0:24.
Third-place
113—Fleshman, PV, dec. Pase, WB, 7-1.
126—Coudriet, PO, dec. Sallurday, WB, 11-7.
132—Holderman, BEA, pinned Gustkey, PO, 1:55.
138—Long, PV, dec. Reese, BEA, 10-5.
145—Fetterolf, PV, tech fall Myers, WB, 16-0, 4:56.
172—Folmar, WB, pinned Richtscheit, PO, 2:49.
Finals
106—L. Bainey, WB, maj. dec. Fye, BEA, 10-0.
113—C. Bainey, BEA, pinned Frantz, PO, 0:44.
120—Gable, PO, pinned Gardner, BEA, 2:45.
126—Gilham, BEA, maj. dec. Darlington, PV, 16-2.
132—Witmer SJ, maj. dec. Watson, PV, 10-2.
138—Ohl, SJ, tech fall Foster, PO, 17-2, 4:23.
145—Hughes, PO, dec. Pifer, BEA, 4-2 SV.
152—Wolfe, PV dec. Basalla, BEA, 6-0.
160—Weitoish, PO, dec. Foltz, BEA, 4-0.
172—DuVall, PV, pinned Proctor, BEA, 1:19.
189—Lyons, PV, pinned Jones, WB, 4:27.
215—Yingling, WB, dec, Moore, PO, 8-5.
285—Sharer, PV, dec. Klinger, PO, 2-1.