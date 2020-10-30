Hunters in Pennsylvania are quite careful about loading their weapons and handling loaded firearms.
Many of us unload shotguns or remove chambered rounds before clambering through fences or up ladders to tree stands.
Only a few scofflaws and dummies transport loaded shotguns or rifles in vehicles, where a bump or a crash can cause havoc.
But what goes on at a relatively new phenomenon, a gun rights rally?
Habitually, holders of concealed carry permits load their handguns when they place them on their persons. But those weapons are holstered and almost always out of sight.
Of late, however, some demonstrators have brought “tactical” weapons with them to gun rallies. Though legal, the semiautomatic weapons bristle with military-style features, including prominently visible magazines. They look menacing, deliberately so.
Are they loaded? If so, how? In magazines, or with rounds in chambers?
Are they vulnerable to accidental discharge, especially when gun rights folks encounter gun control folks and both groups become agitated, confrontational — and very, very close to each other?
In St. Louis, a husband and wife are being prosecuted, unjustly according to a previous article in this space, for “waving” or “brandishing” weapons during a protest march past their home that was raucous, controversial and, depending on who is believed, damaging to property. The wife has come in for criticism because of what critics claim was a trigger finger held quite close to the trigger of her handgun. The case is still in court.
So far, those who organize or regulate gun rights assemblies, officially or informally, have not said much about the loaded/unloaded status of those weapons.
The topic is worth discussing.
Remember the opening statement of this article: Hunters in Pennsylvania are quite careful about loading their weapons and handling loaded firearms.
Yet a fair number of hunters who are wounded or killed during hunting season get that way from their own weapons.
Here’s the point: Even careful hunters, seeking game that does not shoot back, can hurt themselves or others by mishandling loaded weapons.
When gun owners rally, the risk is also quite small. But when gun rally participants encounter gun control rally participants or the equivalents, in sometimes loud, aggressive, even hostile situations, there is frightening potential for harm, even accidentally.
This is not a situation that calls for new laws. Rather, it calls for sober reflection, both by those who legally carry weapons to rallies and those who legally assemble to state opposing views: Be careful. Be very careful.
— Denny Bonavita