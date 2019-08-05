Dress up chicken with this fresh, tomato-mayonnaise sauce. Poaching the chicken and letting it cool in the liquid keeps the chicken juicy and moist. It can be served hot or cold and, with this cooking method, it keeps well and tastes great the second day.
Mayonnaise gets a refreshing boost from fresh tomato pulp to make a sauce for the chicken. Process the inside seeds and pulp of the tomato in a food processor and cut the outer flesh into cubes to top the chicken
Helpful Hints:
When using dried tarragon, make sure the bottle is less than 6 months old.
The tomato juice and pulp you extract from the tomato should measure { cup. If not, add a little tomato juice to make up the difference.
Use a whisk to blend the tomato juice and mayonnaise to make a smooth sauce.
Countdown:
Start chicken.
Make rice.
Make sauce for chicken.
POACHED CHICKEN WITH TOMATO MAYONNAISE SAUCE
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (only used for poaching liquid)
1 large tomato
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon
Place chicken in a small saucepan. Add the chicken broth. The chicken should be covered with broth. If not, add water to cover chicken. Bring the broth to a gentle simmer over low heat and cook chicken 10 minutes. Do not bring the liquid to a hard boil. Remove pan from the heat and let the chicken cool down in the broth for 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.
While chicken cooks, cut the tomato in half, scoop out the seeds and pulp. Process in a food processor or blender. There should be about 1/2 cup liquid. If not add a little low-sodium tomato juice to make up the difference. Cut the tomato flesh into cubes. There should be about 1 cup cubes.
Mix the tomato juice with the mayonnaise until smooth. Remove chicken from broth, save 1/4 cup broth for the rice. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper to taste. Place on 2 dinner plates and spoon mayonnaise sauce over the top. Sprinkle with tarragon and the tomato cubes.
CUCUMBER RICE SALAD
1 1/2 cups water
1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice)
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 cup broth from poached chicken
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup cucumber cubes
Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in rice, return to a boil, reduce heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Add oil, reserved 1/4 cup chicken broth from poached chicken, and salt and pepper to taste. Fluff with a fork. Add cucumber and mix into rice. Spoon rice salad onto plates with chicken.