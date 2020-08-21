The physical traits were evident from the moment Devin Bush arrived in Pittsburgh. His ability to run and track down ball carriers from the middle of the Steelers defense earned him a starting job as a rookie last season.
And Bush’s stat line was impressive enough for a rookie: 72 solo tackles, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, two interceptions, plus a sack and a touchdown.
But physical traits alone don’t make great middle linebackers. The elite inside linebackers can communicate, possess an innate ability to process information quickly and then use that intelligence to correctly align the defense.
And then, of course, he has to go and find the football.
“The more you make calls, the more comfortable you get with it, the more people get confidence in you making those calls,” said veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams, who is entering his eighth season with the Steelers.
Comprehending the Steelers defense can be a challenge for veterans, much less 21-year-olds fresh out of college. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said earlier in training camp that communication was an issue that was problematic at times last season, and if there was one thing that held the Steelers back from being a truly great defense last season, it was communication.
It’s one of the reasons Williams is being elevated to a larger role this season. He will get the defense aligned properly when he’s on the field, but it’s important to note that won’t be playing every snap like Bush.
That’s when Bush’s expected progression this season will be most important. The Steelers can’t afford lapses in communication when Williams is subbed out on defensive sub-packages.
“I’m a lot more comfortable than last year,” Bush said. “Just watching myself and critiquing myself, I’ve definitely picked up the playbook much [better]. I’m a lot more comfortable with the players and the scheme. I have a good foundation that I laid down last year to build off of, so it will be a lot easier this year.”
The Steelers are counting on him. They were fifth in the league in total defense and fourth in points against last season. They were third against the pass, surrendering just 195 yards a game. Cornerback Joe Haden thinks they have a chance to be even better this season, and he believes Bush will play a central role in making it happen.
“The one guy we have is D. Bush, and I think it is helping him out so much, just coming into the same defense, being able to be a whole lot more comfortable,” Haden said. “Having him is going to help us out a whole lot, too, because the thing about the Steelers is we run the same defenses. As long as you get the checks and the shifts down — we have vets there now — everybody is able to do different things and be on the same page.”
One reason the Steelers have so much confidence Bush will make a big leap in 2020 is his professionalism. He is one of four defensive starters on the Steelers with a father or brother who preceded them in the NFL. Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Terrell Edmunds are the others. The Steelers invested first-round draft choices in each because they believed they would adapt and flourish in the NFL because they were brought up in the game.
“Devin is making tremendous strides — just in the small detail-like things,” Williams said. “For example, he has a nice little system that he is working with. He comes in the building at a consistent time every day. Those are things that you don’t really see from a young guy. But I am starting to see that he is starting to develop that, and I think he is going to get better with it.”
Bush is the youngest starter on the Steelers defense, but he’s probably among their most valuable. His speed gives the Steelers an every-down linebacker to trust in all situations. If his mental game can match his physical traits this season, he could develop into one of the top young linebackers in the game.
“Last year I just went in and played and learned as things came to me,” Bush said. “Now I have a pretty good idea of what I want to get done. I challenged myself every day, do new things, put different skill sets into my game.
“I want to be more efficient with my movements. I’m not saying my movements were bad. Just playing in a system I played in college and switching to another system in the league, things had to change. I had to get leaner. I had to train differently. I think I’ve done a good job of that in the offseason.”
And now the Steelers are looking to reap the rewards.