HOUTZDALE — After leading visiting Bellwood-Antis 12-11 after one quarter and going to the half trailing by just three points on Thursday, the Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was outscored 24-8 in the third and couldn’t recover in a 66-42 loss.
Joe Bacher led the Knights with 15 points, while Trey Lyon scored 10.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Blue Devils won the junior varsity game 46-20.
The Knights host Juniata Valley on Monday.
Bellwood-Antis—66
Gibbons 1 6-6 8, Walker 3 6-6 14, Z. Mallon 3 1-7 7, Pellegrino 4 0-0 9, Z. Miller 11 3-5 25, S. Mallon 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Troisi 1 0-0 3, Mercer 0 0-0 0, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 16-24 66.
Moshannon Valley—42
Kitko 3 0-2 7, E. Webb 2 0-3 4, Murawski 3 0-1 6, Bacher 6 3-8 15, Lyon 5 0-0 10, Davis 0 0-0 0, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Coder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-14 42.
Three-pointers: Walker 2, Pellegrino, Troisi; Kitko.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 11 13 24 18 —66
Moshannon Valley 12 9 8 13—42