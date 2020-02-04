BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team dropped a 70-31 decision to host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
The Knights fell behind 19-6 after one quarter and couldn’t recover.
Ben Murawski led the Knights with 10 points, while Michael Kitko netted nine and Ethan Webb added eight.
Mo Valley fell to 1-17 overall and 1-11 in the Inter County Conference.
The Knights travel to Harmony today.
Moshannon Valley—31
Kitko 3 0-0 9, E. Webb 3 2-5 8m Murawski 5 0-0 10, Bacher 0 0-0 0, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Coder 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 1-2 1, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Dufour 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-7 31.
Bellwood-Antis—70
Gibbons 3 2-3 8, Walker 7 1-2 18, Z. Mallon 3 2-3 9, Pellegrino 2 0-0 6, Miller 5 6-7 16, S. Mallon 2 1-2 5, Morris 0 0-0 0, Troisi 2 1-2 6, Mercer 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 1-2 1, Sweiger 0 1-2 1, Beiswinger 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 15-25 70.
Three-pointers: Kitko 3, Hansel; Walker 3, Z. Mallon, Pellegrino 2, Troisi.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 6 9 9 7—31
Bellwood 19 20 22 9—70