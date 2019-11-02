Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee has released details of the the contract approved at a special meeting of the committee Wednesday. The pact between the committee and CCCTC’s Education Association and Education Support Professionals, is retroactive to July 1 and continues through June 30, 2024.
The support staff were newly organized and added to the existing teacher’s bargaining unit in June 2018. The focus of the negotiations was to incorporate current working conditions and benefits for the support staff into the existing teachers’ agreement.
As a result, the collaboration between the school’s administration and the CCCTCEA also provided an opportunity to extend the current teacher agreement an additional three years. Their agreement was set to expire in 2021.
Both sides agree the new contract provides a fair compromise by both parties and provides the career center, its teachers and support staff the ability to plan for the future and ensures students receive a quality education.
Highlights of the agreement address current working conditions and benefits for all support staff in contract language, including: establishing wage schedules for support staff which run similarly with the sending school districts; wage increases for professional staff for years 2021-2024 that remain the same as the existing increases in the preceding agreement and language changes to reflect current healthcare benefits and carriers.
CCCTC’s Superintendent of Record Terry Struble reported under the new pact, student aides would receive a 35 cent per hour increase and custodial and clerical staff, a 45 cent per hour increase for each year of the contract. Instructors are scheduled to receive a flat increase of $1,500 per year. The revisions to the healthcare terms in the contract reflect program changes for members as a result of changes in coverage and rate adjustment.
CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden said there are 21 instructors and 11 members of the support staff covered by the contract.