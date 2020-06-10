Derek Shelton is ready for some baseball, while the Pirates manager has also taken a meaningful step to prepare for its possible return.
Shelton made his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnists Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on Wednesday afternoon and did so for the first time from his PNC Park office.
“It was really cool, actually,” Shelton said. “We’ve redone the office. It’s painted. New carpet. New furniture. The group here really did a great job with it. So, yeah, it was exciting. It was exciting to walk across the field ... of course, after having my temperature checked and going through the protocols. But to walk across the field and be out there, see the [Roberto Clemente Bridge], see the ballpark, it was really cool.”
Shelton said he arrived on Friday with his wife, Alison, and youngest daughter, Gianna. He’s been at the ballpark a couple times and has spent time walking around the Strip District with his family, enjoying a couple meals, too.
The manager coming to Pittsburgh from Florida — the Sheltons live on Treasure Island, which is near Tampa — also might be viewed as a positive step when you apply it to baseball’s potential return in 2020.
Shelton said that, yeah, absolutely you’d have to manage those games differently. There wouldn’t be as much living to fight the next day. He also didn’t anticipate any sort of animosity from players unhappy with the ultimate result.
“I think it’s going to be individual for each guy,” Shelton said. “I respect all our players and their thoughts in terms of what’s going on. I respect people who, health-wise, they feel it’s a situation that’s not right for them.
Bench coach Don Kelly has hammered out various schedules — contingent MLB’s protocols and social-distancing guidelines. PNC Park director of field operations Matt Brown has everything ready to go on his end.
“We’re very close to being ready to run workouts,” Shelton said. “We just need to get players here and get on the field.”
“I think mentally he’s in a good spot because the surgery was deemed a success,” Shelton said. “He needed to get it fixed physically and for his mind to make sure that he can continue to work forward.
“It’s a grueling rehab, but if anybody is going to dominate a rehab, it’s going to be Chris Archer. He’s really going to work his butt off to get back to where he needs to be.”
The final player-related topic Shelton tackled was his team’s catching depth. As expected, Shelton said he’s comfortable with Jacob Stallings, Luke Maile and JR Murphy. However, the more intriguing part of his answer involved their preparedness.
Shelton said he worried about a three-week spring training being enough for his catchers.
“These guys can be at home working and catching, but until you’re doing it daily for nine innings and the grind of it, it’s something that’s very taxing,” Shelton said. “That’s probably my biggest concern — their volume once we get back into spring training.”
“You would think that it would just be like, ‘OK, there are 48 games, so we can go ahead and ride guys through.’ But the fact that we had this much downtime, and we really don’t have a start date yet, we have to make sure where their bodies are at,” Shelton said. “If we get a hamstring pull, or you get an oblique, you could possibly lose a guy for the entire season if we do play 50 games. I’m very concerned, and how we monitor that, that’s something our medical team has been talking about in length in recent days, just making sure we monitor our guys to make sure that we do maximize those situations.
“It comes down to being aggressive while playing games but also making sure we’re putting guys in the best spots.”