Pirates manager Derek Shelton heard what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
On a Zoom call with Pittsburgh media, Tomlin expressed that he and the Steelers would fully support any player who chooses to protest social injustice in the U.S. by kneeling during the national anthem or speaking out publicly.
Shelton, in light of Tomlin’s comments and the recent civil unrest across the country, was asked about that same issue Wednesday.
“Yes, we will 100% support our players and the decisions they make,” Shelton said. “And kind of going off coach Tomlin’s comments, we expect them to be thoughtful, we expect for them to be classy and we expect for our players to have purpose and education with them. But they will definitely have my support and our support moving forward in terms of the decisions they make.”
What exactly a potential protest in MLB looks like remains to be seen. But there are recent examples of acts of solidarity from around the world in recent days.
In the English Premier League, at the beginning of each match since the league restarted a week ago, every player from both teams has knelt. Additionally, players’ names on the back of jerseys have been replaced with “Black Lives Matter.”
In NASCAR, every driver and pit crew member at Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway walked alongside the Cup Series’ lone Black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace, after a rope fashioned into a noose was found in his garage. An investigation later found that the noose was in the garage prior to Wallace’s assignment, but still, the display from Wallace’s fellow drivers and their crews was a large, outward show of solidarity.
The larger point is that sports are not immune from talks of racism in America. Just as anything else, the status of the country permeates the walls of a locker room. Athletes are certainly not exempt from racism, nor are they devoid of their own feelings and experiences with social injustice.
Since the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which spurred nationwide protests, that fact has only been more emphasized. Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon said Wednesday that he isn’t sure if baseball will have protests, but players who did choose to do so would be supported.
“I haven’t heard of anything so far,” Taillon said. “We haven’t really gotten together and talked about it. Obviously each guy is entitled to express themselves and do what they want. I’m sure a lot of guys would support that. I’m sure once camp starts and we all get back together that’s a conversation we can have. I know we’re going to have to have some team meetings just to discuss the new protocols and to air out everything that’s going to be going on. I think that will be a good chance for everyone to open up and talk about it.”
Shelton, for his part, is aware of all of this. He says he and his coaches, players and baseball operations staff have had discussions about educating themselves on the subject, even if they haven’t delved into specific actions players could take.
“Our conversations with our group internally have been outstanding,” Shelton said. “I think one of the things that we have to be very aware of is we have to continue to learn, we have to continue to educate, we have to be part of making sure that the situation that we’re in in the world is getting better moving forward. I’m proud of our group. I’m proud of our staff. I’m proud of our players of how they’ve represented themselves. I think they will continue to represent themselves extremely well.”
The one qualification Tomlin put on his remarks was that he wants his players’ actions to be “done so thoughtfully and with class.” Shelton agrees with that sentiment, too, and nearly all of what Tomlin said.
“I thought coach Tomlin’s comments were spot-on,” Shelton said. “I think he probably said it about as well as you can say it in terms of being thoughtful and classy. The one place I would go even further with that is making sure we’re purposeful with what our thoughts are [and] we’re educated, and there have been numerous conversations among our staff, among our players, among our baseball ops group. I think as we move forward in the world, we have to make sure that our awareness continues to arise and we have to continue to educate ourselves.”