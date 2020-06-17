Recent reports have suggested that multiple Major League Baseball owners don’t want the 2020 season to be played. According to manager Derek Shelton, Pirates owner Bob Nutting is not one of them.
On his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan with Post-Gazette columnists Ron Cook and Joe Starkey, Shelton said he spoke with Nutting on Wednesday morning, and his takeaway from the conversation was positive. Shelton feels that he and Pirates ownership are in agreement when it comes to starting the 2020 season: Both sides want it to happen.
“I think [Nutting’s] mindset is to get back on the field. ... Know that our group and our staff and our players and our baseball ops group want to play,” Shelton said. “And I think in the Pirates’ situation, from the top down, we want to play baseball, and we’re excited to play baseball in Pittsburgh this year. And that was just the general tone of the conversation. ... It’s nice to hear that from the top down we’re all on the same page.”
For his part, Shelton has remained positive throughout the last few months, as the league and players association have gone to war, hashing out their differences to see if there is a middle ground to be found for the season to begin.
The latest development in that came Monday, when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred publicly shared the first bit of doubt, saying on an ESPN panel that he couldn’t guarantee there would be a 2020 season.
Shelton’s unwavering optimism is likely the mindset he has to take to be ready to begin a season at a moment’s notice. Still, it hasn’t relented.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington agrees with Shelton. He said as much on “The Cook and Joe Show” on Tuesday, saying that in negotiations, things are sometimes darkest before the dawn. That, too, was heartening news to Shelton.
“It has become quite the ride. ... Every week that we’ve talked, I’m still optimistic,” Shelton said. “I’m an optimistic person, and Ben’s been through a lot more negotiations than I have and I trust him, so I love that he said that.”
Shelton does understand that each day that passes is another day lost on what the length of a 2020 season could have been. But he feels the two sides still have time to work things out.
While those days pass, Shelton says he has taken advantage of the time to dive into things he wouldn’t normally get the chance to explore. For instance, during the MLB draft last week, Shelton joined in on amateur calls and took part in some of the draft room Zoom calls. He got to see firsthand the reaction from the Pirates’ amateur scouts when they selected shortstop Nick Gonzales with the seventh overall pick.
“As Ben has said numerous times, and I’ve said too, we have to continue to learn and grow in this game, and during this time, I feel like personally, I’ve been able to expand a little bit of my repertoire with being able to sit in on calls and listen and learn on parts of the game that I was unfamiliar with and really didn’t know,” Shelton said. “It’s a credit to our group that they’ve let the major league manager be part of those things.”
That’s keeping with how Shelton and bench coach Don Kelly have prepared for the season as a whole.
Both have discussed over the past months how they’ve gotten the chance to look deeper into their players’ pasts and how the team was managed last year. Again, those are things they may not have gotten the opportunity to look at in a normal year.
Of course, that micro-level work would mean next-to-nothing if there were no season. Shelton still believes there will be one. What’s more, he feels the entire Pirates organization wants one too.
“Honestly, I think we’re ready to play,” Shelton said. “I was fortunate I was able to talk to Bob [Nutting] this morning at the ballpark, and I think he wants to play and our staff wants to play and our players want to play, so it’s just getting to the point where we have to make a decision of when we’re going to start. But I’m still very optimistic.”