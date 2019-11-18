Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is among 18 otherwise lackluster newcomers on the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot and is an overwhelming favorite to be elected.
Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons, won the Rookie of the Year award in 1996, was a 14-time All-Star and led the Yankees to five World Series titles. Other than that, he didn’t accomplish much.
The other newcomers on the ballot: Bobby Abreu, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Eric Chávez, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Jason Giambi, Raúl Ibañez, Paul Konerko, Cliff Lee, Carlos Peña, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz, Brian Roberts, Alfonso Soriano and José Valverde. None of those players are likely to be elected.
Among the players returning to the ballot are Curt Schilling, who received 60.9% of votes last year (you need 75% to be elected), Roger Clemens (59.5%), Barry Bonds (59.1%) and Larry Walker (54.6%). Walker is on the ballot for the 10th and final time. Others returning are: Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.
In other words, looks like Jeter will be the only person elected this year from the main ballot.
Results will be announced Jan. 21.