HARRISBURG — The Department of Agriculture recently released data related to COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16.
During that time, the Bureau of Food Safety performed 637 total inspections, 31 of which were complaint-driven, nine were COVID-19 specific complaints. The bureau distributed 105 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Four COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.
Among other requirements, all businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear a mask while entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling through the restaurant or retail food service business (mask may be removed while seated).
- Employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Businesses unwilling to correct on-site will first receive a warning letter, followed by monetary citations ranging from $25 to $300 per offense. Following an initial warning, food safety inspectors will follow up with unannounced inspections to ensure compliance or issue citations as necessary.