DENNIS L. ARNOLD JR.
MORRISDALE — Dennis Lee Arnold Jr., 52, of Morrisdale, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, one hour prior to the time of service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dennis Socash and the Rev. James Hollister officiating.
He will be laid to rest at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Strange and Weaver Funeral Service of Morrisdale is in charge of arrangements.