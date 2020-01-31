- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 24-30.
- Toni M. Cherry, executrix and Edward C. Miller estate to Howard A. Smith, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Stiles by tax claim and Robin Stiles by tax claim to Ryan Graham and Vince Humenay, $400, Sandy Township.
- Danny E. Byler, Ida E. Byler, Mahlon R. Miller and Laura E. Miller to Danny E. Byler and Ida E. Byler, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Danny E. Byler, Ida E. Byler, Mahlon R. Miller and Laura E. Miller to Mahlon R. Miller and Laura E. Miller, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Howard Lee and Sharon Lee to Desiree Lee, $1, Newburg Borough.
- Devin L. Rhoad and Erin Rhoad to Roger A. McKenzie, $12,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ellen L. Butler, Lee B. Butler, Elizabeth B. Butler, Butler family revocable trust, Earl E. Butler, trustee, Kathleen A. Butler, trustee, Terry Baker, and Jane Baker to Terry Baker and Jane Baker, $1,500, Lawrence Township.
- Charles E. Perry Jr. and Joanne R. Perry to Charles E. Perry Jr. and Joanne R. Perry and Matthew C. Perry, $1, Girard Township.
- Paul D. Youngdahl and Carlene J. Youngdahl to Scott E. Tamburlin and Deanna L. Tamburlin, $1,750, Sandy Township.
- Gerald J. Gaeta to Seth D. Gould, $1, DuBois City.
- Lois Gerade to Mark Allen Gerade, trustee, Lois Irene Gerade revocable living trust, Lois Irene Gerade, trustee, and Denise Lynn Gressley trustee, $1, Burnside Township.
- Nichole L. Coccia, co-administrator, Samantha Warner, co-administrator, and Lori Ann Hewitt estate to Wendy Dipko, $39,500, Brisbin Borough.
- Jean D. Welker, by agent, and Roseanne L. Weston, agent to Roseanne L. Weston, $5,000, Decatur Township.
- Patti J. Casher to Christopher Capuano, $55,000, Decatur Township.
- Ronnie M. Rainey, Ronald M. Rainey, erroneously, and Gloria J. Rainey to Ronnie M. Rainey and Gloria J. Rainey, $1, Burnside Township.
- Keystone Central Homes LLC to Joshua Crabb and Brittany Crabb, $158,250, Sandy Township.
- Greyt Estates LLC to 7E Construction 401 K plan, $16,720, Irvona Borough.
- JP Morgan Chase Bank to Matthew S. Sopic, $53,000, Bloom Township.
- Jordan R. Bradybaugh and Heather Bradybaugh to Lucas Irwin and Courtney Irwin, $215,000, Bradford Township.
- Erica L. Stiles and Michael H. Wells to Michael H. Wells, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Secretary of Veterans Affairs, by property management contractor, United States of America, and Vendor Resource Management, property management contractor to Louis F. Decicco, $84,000, Sandy Township.
- Joseph D. Funair Sr. and Christine A. Funair to Phillip G. Cahill and Chelsea S. Cahill, $179,000, Sandy Township.
- Centerpoint Realty LLC to Jeremy R. Catherman and James R. Catherman III, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Vincent W. Ballarotto estate to Kelly J. Shaffer and Rebecca J. Shaffer, $1,000, Jordan Township.
- Jeremy Gordon estate, and John S. Gordon, successor executor, to Christopher W. Welch, trustee, Ian B. MacCallum, trustee, and Gordon Family Trust, $1, Pine Township, Sandy Township, Huston Township, and Bell Township.
- Christopher W. Welch, trustee, Ian B. MacCallum, trustee, and Gordon Family Trust to Keystone Clearfield Holdings LLC, $1, Pine Township, Sandy Township, Huston Township, and Bell Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, S. Luann Muth by sheriff sale, JP Morgan Chase Bank at the suit of Muth property to JP Morgan Chase Bank, $1,151.90, Bloom Township.
- Sage Resources Inc. to David N. Sonntag and Denise E. Sonntag, $88,000, Sandy Township.
- Glyn D. Powell and Mary Powell to Justin W. Powell, $1, Woodward Township.
- Franklin W. Kephart and Wanda M. Kephart to Michelle M. Fulare, $1, Bigler Township.
- Dennis R. Alrbright and Linda M. Albright to Dennis R. Albright, co-trustee, Linda M. Albright, co-trustee, Dennis R. Albright revocable living trust and Linda M. Albright revocable living trust, $10, Gulich Township.
- Douglas B. Ludwig, executor, Janis B. Ludwig estate, and Wayne A. Ludwig estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Highpoint Foundation, by director, and Charlotte Floravit, director to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Silverleaf Resorts LLC to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Janice M. Rowles to Brian Madera, $2,700, Pike Township.
- William T. Hill to Philip E. Hill, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Karen A. Fulton to John Joseph Zernell, $50,000, Pike Township.
