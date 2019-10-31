- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from the week of Oct. 25-31.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Todd E. Lombardo and Embrace Home Loans Inc. at the suit of Lombardo property, to Embrace Home Loans Inc., $5,614.53, Bradford Township.
- Kimberly L. Morrison, executrix, and James A. Morrison estate to Crystal D. Troy and William A. Troy Jr., $7,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joann E. Putillon to Lazy Acres Tract LP, $12,000, Decatur Township.
- George J. Supenia Jr. and Joanne A. Supenia to Timothy G. Supenia and Laura J. Lukens, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Darice J. Brady, Dawn J. Brady, Phyllis Miller, executor, and Darrell E. Brady estate to Chad L. Pierce, $9,500, Westover Borough.
- Magdalena M. Hostetler and Christy J. Hostetler to Cheryl Schoolfield, $10,434, Burnside Borough.
- Mohanbhai K. Patel and Ramilaben M. Patel to Dilipkumar V. Patel, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jason A. Hickman and Cristin R. Hickman to Shane McGregor, $90,000, Sandy Township.
- CNB Bank to KC’s On 53 LLC, $25,000, Bigler Township.
- Scott J. Kaiser and Nicole Kaiser to Chad J. Kaiser, $18,000, Morris Township.
- Gary L. Conklin to Joel V. McCamley and Margaret C. McCamley, $34,000, Boggs Township.
- Morgan Selepack and Laura Michele Selepack to Morgan Alan Selepack and Laura Michele Selepack, $1, Cooper Township.
- Ryan Ishler, Madison Shaw, Tud H. Shaw and Lisa A. Shaw to Brittany Patrick, $20,000, Morris Township.
- Eric R. Kriner and Sue A. Gilbert to Barbara Dodd, $157,000, Sandy Township.
- David Terry Gillen, co-executor, Shirley M. Gillen estate, and Jill Gillen Belgin, co-executor to David Terry Gillen and Jill Gillen, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas N. Holt and Janice L. Holt to Mark E. Duez and Vicki L. Duez, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Charlene R. Kearney, executrix and Hazel E. Schmauch estate to Samuel F. Sweetser Jr. and Paula S. Sweetser, $10,000, Graham Township.
- Harold E. Mills Jr., Marlene Mills, Gerald C. Mills, Diane Mills, Rhonda J. Neidrick, Gary A. Neidrick, Robert B. Mills, Greta M. Mills, Darrel L. Mills and Janet Mills to Alan R. Mills, $50,000, Boggs Township.
- CNB Bank to Matthew D. Buck and Lisa M. Buck, $168,999.98, Pike Township.
- Anthony J. Vallone and Jacquelyn K. Atkins to R & K Homes LLC, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Elaine D. Bechtold to Victor G. Mann Sr. and Mary Mann, $37,000, Decatur Township.
- Charles William Henry and Anna M. Henry to Braden J. Henry, $1, Woodward Township.
- Edward B. Eckels Jr. and Marie Eckels to James B. Chamberlain and Whitney J. Chamberlain, $95,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kathleen P. Rutzebeck, by agent, and Michael B. Rutzebeck, agent, to Forrest A. Rutzebeck family trust, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Robert W. Thiemann and Anita K. Thiemann to Robert W. Thiemann, trustee, Anita K. Thiemann, trustee, and Thiemann family income only trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- James G. Pollock to Amy M. Pollock, trustee and James G. Pollock irrevocable income only trust, $1, Decatur Township.
- Susan J. Lomire to Michael J. Ponish and Candy S. Gates Powish, $136,000, Chest Township.
- Crystal A. Wisor, by power of attorney and Bethann English, power of attorney to Hadley M. Casher, $1, Bradford Township.
- Anthony L. Oliveri, Vicki L. Latta, Janet L. Falcisk, Raymond A. Falcisk, Stephen R. Oliveri, Linda J. Oliveri, Kathleen A. Mac Millan, David J. MacMillan, Michael G. Oliveri, Maureen M. Oliveri, and Patrice L. Oliveri to Joseph T. Pristas and David E. Pristas, $50,000, Huston Township.
- Tonia L. Reese, James C. Reese, Paul M. Morroni, and Brian J. Morroni to Shannon R. Churner, $105,000, Gulich Township.
- Devin L. Rhoad to Robert K. Noel, $500, Jordan Township.
- April L. Vaughn to Joseph M. Blickley, $44,000, Pike Township.
- Lori Demchak to Victoria Vernick, $37,500, Houtzdale Borough.
- Mary Kathryn Grace to Blue Sky Realty LLC, $10,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Beth A. Shimel to Beth A. Selfridge, Ramey Borough.
- John B. Green Jr. and Leah F. Green to John B. Green Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Martha J. Bush to Jerry I. Bush and Linda K. Bush, $1, Decatur Township.
- Victoria C. Vance, executrix and Rulla M. Hillyer, estate, to John A. Carter III, Bigler Township.
- Ronald D. Knee and Susan L. Knee to James P. Lewis and Kimberly A. Lewis, $49,500, Gulich Township.
- Cheryl L. Waroquier to Gary V. Waroquier, $1, Pike Township.
- Claudia Wall to Trudy D. Miller and Sharon L. Wilson, $1, Penn Township.
- Kyle S. Miller and Liza A. Miller to Kyle S. Miller, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette Hugill to Gregory Matthew Filotei and Chantelle Dernar Filotei, $146,000, Burnside Township.
