- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 28 – March 4.
- Sharon L. Hegi to Sharon L. Hegi, $10, Bradford Township.
- William F. Graham, Dennis M. McCollough, Bettie A. McCollough, Phyllis D. Dodd, Ronald L. Cousins, and Sheila Darlene Cousins to James Andrew McCollough, $1, Huston Township.
- Mark R. Meholick to Craig R. Ochs and Marnie M. Ochs, $92,500, Sandy Township.
- Sunrise Associations LLC to Dustin A. Walstrom, $100,000, Ferguson Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank, trustee, and Cletas Heller Trust to DuBois Development LLC, $250,000, DuBois City.
- Scott J. Moore and Linda Lezzer Moore to DuBois Area Food Pantry, $35,000, DuBois City.
- Edward P. Ivoska, Nanette M. Ivoska, Loretta C. Bigney, Patrick L. Bigney, Frank M. Ivoska, Mary Ann Misko and Ronald Misko to Timothy Ray Marshall and Carrie Marie Marshall, $106,000, DuBois City.
- Richard J. Blose and Lori M. Blose to DuBois Area Food Pantry, $175,000, DuBois City.
- DuBois Area Food Pantry to DuBois Area Food Pantry, $1, DuBois City.
- Theora P. Smeal to Dennis E. Smeal, $1, Irvona Borough.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, DuBois City.
- Randy A. Lippart and Debra J. Wright to Randy A. Lippart and Debra J. Wright, $1, Pike Township.
- Paula A. Swales and Mary L. Swales to B. Scott Taylor, $15,000, Lawrence Township.
- Tecam Enterprises LLC to Lora Holt, $78,000, DuBois City.
- Barry L. Kibbey and Susan R. Kibbey to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Barbara Jean Davis to James Martin Cogley and Vicki Lynn Cogley, $45,000, Sandy Township.
- Harold F. Hahn and Bernadette L. Hahn to Kevin B. Hahn and Keith W. Hahn, $1, Covington Township and Girard Township.
- Donna L. Ramer to Ross R. Miceli and Linda L. Miceli, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Hannah Roseweir to Richard A. Waite Jr. and Leslie A. Waite, $1, Bigler Township.
- Hannah W. Roseweir to Richard A. Waite Jr. and Leslie A. Waite, $1, Bigler Township.
- Georgia Marie Colberg, executrix, George William Anderson estate, Patti L. Semelsberger, co-executor, Robert H. Grimminger estate, Robert F. Grimminger, co-executor, Emily Grimminger and A & G Enterprise to Dana Entrekin, $3,000, Decatur Township.
- William L. Amick and Penelope J. Amick to William L. Amick, Penelope J. Amick, Jeffrey S. Amick and Valerie J. Amick, $1, Cooper Township.
- Josie M. Eamigh, Dawson J. Glace, Griffin S. Eamigh, and Amber L. Ullery to Josie M. Eamigh and Dawson J. Glace, $1, Graham Township.
- Josie M. Eamigh, Dawson J. Glace, Griffin S. Eamigh, and Amber L. Ullery to Griffin S. Eamigh and Amber L. Ullery, $1, Graham Township.
- Robert M. Risbon II, Rebecca Risbon, Robert M. Risbon III, and Bobbi Risbon to Robert M. Risbon II, Rebecca Risbon, and Robert M. Risbon III, $1, Covington Township.
- David E. Olson to Rodney J. Swatsworth and Janie K. Swatsworth, $15,644, Pike Township.
- David Lynn Thomas, individually and executor, and Byron P. Thomas estate to Jeffrey N. Shaffer and Doreen E. Shaffer, $58,000, Penn Township.
- Lawrence P. Hoover and Eileen Hoover to Clinton L. Dumas, $60,000, Morris Township.
- Jeffrey W. Rice, D.M.D., P.C. to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1,400,000, DuBois City.
- Jeffrey W. Rice, D.M.D., P.C. to Jeffrey W. Rice, D.M.D., P.C., $1, DuBois City.
- James W. Carns Jr. and Amber M. Carns to James W. Carns Jr. and Amber M. Carns, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Henry Goding, Edward Kusinski Jr., and Ben Kusinski to Brett M. Nemyo, $80,000, Beccaria Township.
- Dennis P. Crissman to Richard R. Stanford, $103,400, Sandy Township.
- Frank C. Hahn and Tonya Hahn to Edwin Derouen and Cynthia Derouen, $100,000, Cooper Township.
- Gregory A. Granville and Crystal J. Granville to Crystal Luerene Smeal, $12,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Natasha Rawlings and Sean Rawlings to Ashley L. Miller, $85,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dario Wayne and Kaitlyn R. Wayne to Deborah A. Stolfer, $127,500, Sandy Township.
- Douglas C. Koch to Buckhorn Minerals IV LP, $10, Burnside Township.
- Genevieve C. Murray, individual and co-executrix, and Harvey F. Murray Jr. estate to David S. Blackburn and Joann D. Blackburn, $165,000, Sandy Township and Brady Township.
- Rickie Jay Riddle and Karen Mae Riddle to Riddle Family Trust, Rickie Jay Riddle, trustee, and Karen Mae Riddle, trustee, $1, Cooper Township.
- Barbara A. Allen to Barbara A. Allen and Robert J. Allen, $1, Sandy Township.
- Ashley Simcisko to Eric E. White, $82,100, Clearfield Borough.
- Paul Harriger and Arlene Harriger to Chelsie E. Quick, $75,000, Sandy Township.
- Nancy Pittre and Roberto M. Jaramillo to Michael F. Kolash and Jean M. Kolash, $200, DuBois City.
- Michael F. Kolash and Jean M. Kolash to Michael F. Kolash and Jean M. Kolash, $1, DuBois City.
- Nancy Pittre and Roberto M. Jaramillo to Nancy Pittre and Roberto M. Pittre, $1, DuBois City.
