- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 16 –22.
- Nancy L. Shomo to James L. Hawkins and Ryan L. Hawkins, $599, Glen Hope Borough.
- Geri Lynn Warrick and Harry Thomas Warrick to Kristy Lynn Warrick, Geri Lynn Warrick, and Harry Thomas Warrick, $1, Bigler Township.
- Kameron S. Brooks and Alisha M. Brooks to Melinda Krager, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Susan J. Webster to John D. Webster, $1, Bell Township.
- Shane M. Waroquier to Russell Real Estate LLC, $60,596.28, Union Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh and Barbara J. Rorabaugh to Robert D. Rorabaugh, $1, New Washington Borough.
- Ronald N. Whitney Jr., successor trustee, and Melchiorre Family Trust to Donna M. Wetzel, $10,000, Burnside Borough.
- Ronald N. Whitney Jr. and Jenilynn Thompson Whitney to Donna M. Wetzel, $10,000, Burnside Borough.
- Randy L. Hockenberry and Nancy Ann Hockenberry to Nancy Ann Hockenberry and David L. Smith, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Daniel Dangel, executor, and Terry E. Kirkwood estate to John W. Geist, Gloria J. Geist, and John W. Geist Jr., $53,000, DuBois City.
- David G. Radzavich and Elizabeth J. Radzavich to Steven J. Neal and Mary A. Neal, $1, Huston Township.
- Ronald P. Bauman and Tanya N. Bauman to Boyd A. Cox and Amber D. Cox, $10,000, Cooper Township.
- Leonard L. Thompson by tax claim, Sandra J. Thompson by tax claim, Isabel Thompson by tax claim, and Kimberly J. Szwarc by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $400, Morris Township.
- Spencer N. Collins and Brandi S. Collins to Dakota P. McCracken, $1, Penn Township.
- Property Development LLC to Bradley L. Elensky and Wendy S. Elensky, $1,000, Pike Township.
- Tayia R. Swoope to Dustin S. Zazworsky and Jaclyn M. Zazworsky, $5,000, Woodward Township.
- Michael T. Zakutney and Shirley Ann Zakutney to Sara A. Zakutney, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- James P. Long and Jane N. Long to James P. Long, Jane N. Long, and Erik F. Long, $1, Goshen Township.
- Brian Boehler and Jessica Boehler to Ryan Williams, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Shane T. Gregory and Danielle R. Gregory to Ryan M. Parks and Alison J. Parks, $184,000, Bradford Township.
- MCD Farms LLC to Matthew C. Douthit and Carol D. Douthit, $1, Jordan Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Ronald C. Klaus by tax claim and Rita M. Klaus by tax claim to Robert C. McLane and Jennifer M. McLane, $400, Sandy Township.
- Kimberly D. Socash, administratrix, Robert D. Spicer estate and Debra A. Hughes to Kimberly D. Socash, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Anita R. McDermott to Kenneth J. Harchick and Joyce A. Harchick, $24,930, Burnside Township.
- Lester Paul White and Sonja L. White to Sean M. Mueller and Nicole L. Mueller, $9,000, Decatur Township.
- Eugene Hawkins and Kelly Hawkins to Daniel E. Cartwright Sr. and Joyce Cartwright, $8,000, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Richard L. Williams by tax claim to William M. Noel and Dawn J. Noel, $400, Irvona Borough.
- Gordon W. McCoy to Patricia M. Hardcastle, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Walter F. Johnson to Patricia M. Hardcastle, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Betty Johnson, Melissa Lee Johnson, Michele Lynn Turbin, and Melinda Lou Johnson to Patricia M. Hardcastle, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Melody McCoy Witherite and Thomas R. McCoy to Patricia M. Hardcastle, $1, Beccaria Township.
- John Brown McWilliams, executor, and Elizabeth McWilliams estate to Grant W. Schirmer, $142,000, Sandy Township.
- Laurel J. Hummel to Michelle L. Carper, $100,600, Clearfield Borough.
- Klark Murray Properties LLC to Michael P. Davidson and Rachel H. Davidson, $210,000, DuBois City.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Reverend/Successor Bishop, to St. Basil the Great Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence T. Persico, trustee/Most Reverend, Beccaria Township.
- Thomas L. Chutko and Patricia I. Chutko to Thomas L. Chutko and Thomas E. Chutko, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Fred W. Yarnall and Holly J. Yarnall to Fred W. Yarnall, $1, Burnside Borough.
- William E. Anderson and LuAnn Anderson to Kenny L. Sloppy and Melinda S. Sloppy, $125,000, Bloom Township.
- Terry C. Smith and Cheri M. Smith to Dustin J. Stouffer and Elizabeth M. Grace, $128,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- John S. Bungo and Lorrie K. Faughner Bungo to Katherine N. Miller, $28,500, Houtzdale Borough.
- Charles K. Soliday Sr., by aif, and Dawn M. Soliday, individually and aif, to Charles K. Soliday Sr. and Dawn M. Soliday, $1, Bigler Township.
- Charles K. Soliday Sr., by aif, and Dawn M. Soliday, individually and aif, to Robert E. Miller and Ashley Miller, $1, Bigler Township.
- Rodney Leory Kalgren estate and Amy J. Kalgren, executrix, to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Sherry A. Connor, administrator, and Kelly Jane McKee to David Eugene McKee, $1, Brady Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert J. Hollman and Shirley M. Hollman, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Christopher Doud, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Hollman and Shirley M. Hollman to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Brenna L. Witherow and Daniel J. Witherow to Brenna L. Saupp, $1, Gulich Township.
- Timothy McCracken to Jeffrey A. Bell and Stephanie L. Bell, $5,000, Bradford Township.
- Garry D. Pelton Jr. to Garry D. Pelton Jr., $1, Lawrence Township.
- Richard Heindl and Andrea J. Heindl, $3,000, DuBois City.
- Justin G. Smith and Natalie Smith to Justin G. Smith and Natalie Smith, $1, Graham Township.
- Verne L. Erdmann to Larry Charles Baney and Rougena Lynn Baney, $53,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- George Malinich to Robert Malinich, $1, Decatur Township.
- Bryan L. Fredericks and Lynn H. Fredericks to Landyn Luther and Claire Sawyer, $265,000, DuBois City.
- Iphiagene Thomas to Clifford L. Caldwell, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Barbara H. Paerl and Hans W. Paerl to Charles Robert Kim, $1,000, Pike Township.
- Charles Robert Kim to Mark T. Dell Antonio, $312,000, Pike Township.
- Rachel Herzer to Jon Christopher Scott Sickafoose, $4,500, Sandy Township.
- John R. Ninosky Sr., Tammy Ninosky, Nicholas N. Ninosky Jr., Michael J. Ninosky, and Heather N. Ninosky to Michael J. Ninosky and Heather N. Ninosky, $1, Chest Township.
- Joseph Kuzneski to SKJ Land Holdings LLC, $75,000, Sandy Township.
- Paula L. Nerone to James B. Yard and Amy L. Yard, $170,000, DuBois City.
- Joshua A. Lindsay and Ashley B. Lindsay to Ashton N. Whitaker Bachorz and Michael A. Bachorz, $236,500, Sandy Township.
- Ashton N. Searle, Ashton N. Whitaker Bachorz, and Micahel A. Bachorz to Emily R. Feicht and Janelle A. Mescall, $134,000, DuBois City.
- Chad M. McKenrick and Rebecca A. McKenrick to Page Allyn Reefer and Matthew Todd Reefer, $98,500, Penn Township.
- Gary D. Guerndt and Jodie A. Guerndt to Sara McClintock and Micahel McClintock, $250,000, DuBois City.
- Nancy H. Fletcher, by agent, CBT Bank, agent, and Riverview Bank to Delbert W. Pennington and Marjorie H. Pennington, $68,000, Lawrence Township.
- Pamela A. Condon to Todd L. Condon, $1, Goshen Township.
- David P. Green and Lisa M. Green to David P. Green and Lisa M. Green, $1, Sandy Township.
- Edith Martell and Gordon Martell Jr. estate to Gordon Martell III, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Frederik K. Cuga and Andrea E. Cuga to Richard N. Hopson, $245,000, Sandy Township.
- Jason P. Gerg and Nora K. Gerg to Janice M. Schoening and Robert R. Collins, $206,000, Sandy Township.
- Babi Dog LLC to BLN Enterprises LLC, $42,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ann L. O’Dell by tax claim to JR Land Company, Inc., $500, Decatur Township.
- David W. Raiford and Susan L. Raiford to Holly Shok and Curtis Smith, $189,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Ralph G. Lingle II by tax claim, and Dennis L. Lingle to Property Development LLC, $3,500, Goshen Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dennis L. Lingle, by tax claim, to Drexeler LLC, $4,000, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dennis L. Lingle by tax claim to Russell Real Estate LLC, $95,000, Girard Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Ralph G. Lingle II by tax claim and Dennis L. Lingle by tax claim to Russell Real Estate LLC, $190,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Ralph G. Lingle II by tax claim and Dennis L. Lingle by tax claim to Russell Real Estate, $1,750, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis L. Lingle by tax claim, and Carol Lingle by tax claim to Russell Real Estate, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Rick A. Butler and Marty A. Butler to Robert F. Zerby and Carol J. Zerby, $82,000, Pike Township.
- Elizabeth J. McFadden, by agent, and Mark E. McFadden, agent, to Knob Farm, $80,285, Pike Township.
- Alton C. Lender to Florence K. Lender, $1, Lawrence Township.
