  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 8-14.
  • Wilda J. Gallaher to Jamie S. Anderson and Olivia L. Anderson, $41,000, Jordan Township.
  • Frank C. Foulkrod and Kathleen J. Foulkrod to William Johnson Tett IV and Dawn Marie Tett, $100,000, Huston Township.
  • Claudia R. Miller Trenton and James Arthur Trenton to Dayton Feaster and Madison Lamb, $120,000, Burnside Township.
  • Scott Bouch and Lori Ann Bouch to Roger H. White and Melanie A. White, $6,500, New Washington Borough.
  • Shana L. Parks and John B. Parks to Steven Stockwell, $79,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Scott A. Musser and Jamie Musser to Loki L. Adams and Sarah Adams, $50,000, Chester Hill Borough.
  • Andrew L. Washell to James D. Washell, $70,000, Gulich Township.
  • James C. Patterson and Mildred J. Patterson to Clyde T. Patterson and Juanita L. Patterson, $1, Burnside.
  • Clyde T. Patterson and Juanita L. Patterson to David L. Deyarmin and Della L. Deyarmin, $1, Burnside Township.
  • Elmer Byler and Esther Byler to Raymond A. Miller and Saloma J. Miller, $200,000, Jordan Township.
  • Matthew J. Milko and Regina J. Milko to Riley Merida, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Christine Mary Swistock Flegal, Richard L. Flegal, Amy Skolozynski, Stephen Skolozynski, Margaret Swistock Keeshin, Scott A. Keeshin, Nancy Swistock Snyder and Patrick Snyder to Dylan Raymond Jarret, $55,000, Woodward Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Jerome Abraczinskas by tax claim and Marion Abraczinskas by tax claim to Jason T. Harris and Mary G. Schumacker, $400, Sandy Township.
  • Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert Edward Lefort Sr. by tax claim and Musette Sue Lefort by tax claim to Richard W. Smith and Joyce A. Smith, $450, Osceola Mills Borough.
  • Ruth O. Love to Gregory L. Love, $1, Woodward Township.
  • Kathleen K. Maier to Ronald D. Knee and Susan L. Knee, $350,000, Gulich Township.
  • Kathleen K. Maier to Ronald D. Knee and Susan L. Knee, $1, Gulich Township.
  • Miles E. Kilmer and Donna L. Kilmer to Miles E. Kilmer, $1, Gulich Township.
  • Michael J. Kopnitsky II, aif, Mary J. Kopnitsky, by aif, and Mark R. Kopnitsky, aif to Joseph D. Funair Sr. and Christine A. Funair, $155,000, DuBois City.
  • Leona Daisley, executrix and Violet E. Beck estate to Don Marvin Lloyd, $12,500, Westover Borough.
  • Tina Sass, executrix and Barbara M. Knepp estate to Timothy E. Knepp, Christina M. Knepp and Hunter E. Knepp, $30,000, Boggs Township.
  • Joseph P. Carra and Melanie S. Carra to Joseph P. Carra, $1, Goshen Township.
  • Maurene E. Inlow, clerk of the orphans court, and Dorothy J. Arnold estate to Dawn M. Arnold, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Thomas E. Rancik to Colby A. Crandell and Connie A. Crandell, $300, Grampian Borough.
  • Joel S. Simbeck, Katie B. Simbeck to Joel S. Simbeck, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Maria D. Socie to Christopher P. Clevenstine, $13,000, Beccaria Township.
  • Barbara E. Dixon to Darrell Graham Jr., $1, Boggs Township.
  • Chad Spencer Hooven and Kathleen Marie Hooven to Chad Spencer Hooven, $1, Knox Township.
  • Douglas B. Jaggi and Grace Anne Jaggi to Douglas B. Jaggi, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Ruth R. McCauslin, Charles E. Murphy and Sherry L. Murphy to Charles E. Murphy and Sherry L. Murphy, $1, Union Township.
  • Ruth P. McCauslin, Douglas E. McCauslin and Peggy Ann McCauslin to Douglas E. McClauslin and Peggy Ann McCauslin, $1, Union Township.
  • Ruth P. McCauslin to Ruth P. McCauslin, $1, Union Township.
  • James Russel James to James R. James and Casey N. James, $1, Wallaceton Borough.
  • Michael J. Smolko Sr. to Michael J. Smolko Sr., $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
  • Leigh Ann Waring, executrix, and Barbara L. Muth estate to Kristy Graham, $130,000, Bradford Township.

